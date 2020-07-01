Traffic accidents in Vietnam down 19 pct. y-o-y in first half

The National Committee on Traffic Safety has announced that Vietnam saw a 19 percent year-on-year decline in the number of traffic accidents in the first half of this year - the biggest fall in many years.

According to a report the committee released at its online meeting on July 1, there were a total of 6,790 traffic accidents recorded in the period around the country, killing 3,242 people and injuring 4,939.

The figures represented year-on-year declines of 19.02 percent, 14.9 percent, and 22.3 percent, respectively.

Drink-driving, however, remained at a high level, with 86,114 cases.

From January-June, transport police punished over 1.8 million violations, issuing fines totalling 1.61 trillion VND (69.5 million USD). Nearly 151,000 driving licences were revoked and nearly 305,000 vehicles were temporarily seized.

In the remaining months of this year the country has set a target of 10 percent year-on-year declines in the number of accidents, deaths, and injuries./.VNA