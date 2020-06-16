Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/06/2020 19:11:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Traffic congestion still a big problem for Hanoi

 
 
16/06/2020    18:01 GMT+7

Despite numerous attempts by the Hanoi authorities to ease traffic congestion in the capital, roads still remain crowded.

Traffic congestion still a big problem for Hanoi
Traffic congestion on Nguyen Trai Street. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Dat 

The Department of Transport say since 2016, traffic congestion at 59 hotspots has been eased, but a further 48 problem areas have come to light.

These hotspots, the department said, are caused mainly by the rapid increase of high-rise buildings and apartments blocks in Hanoi’s downtown area, along with poor infrastructure.

Despite being expanded, the Beltway No 3, between Thanh Trì Bridge and Cau Giay District’s Mai Dich Commune is still clogged as too many apartment buildings have been built along the route.

Thang Long Avenue and Vo Chi Cong Street are predicted to face the same problem due to mass housing projects in these areas.

Xuan Thuy Street in Cau Giay District has been a traffic jam hotspot for a long time, especially the area from Lane 130 Xuan Thuy extending to the crossroads of the overpass.

At Pham Hung Street area, especially at the intersection of My Dinh Bus Station, congestion also happens frequently. In addition to the personal vehicles, a large number of buses pass through the area causes difficulties to traffic flow.

Le Van Luong Street used to have three lanes, but since last year, when one has become a designated bus lane, traffic jams are a common sight.

In 2019, 33 traffic hotspots were reported in Hanoi, including eight new ones on Dinh Cong Bypass, Chua Lang Street and Phung Chi Kien Street. The city’s traffic safety committee has undertaken several solutions to ease and eliminate jams, such as installing warning signs, speed bumps and adjusting traffic lights.

But with high density of vehicles and violations of traffic rules, congestion is still an urgent matter that needs drastic measures to tackle, said Nguyen Duc Toan, deputy head of the Traffic Infrastructure Management Unit under the Hanoi Department of Transport.

Solutions

 

The Hanoi Department of Transport is carrying out several solutions to ease jams, some of which have been successful.

These include regular review of traffic congestion hotspots and potential hotspots to adjust traffic management accordingly and developing high quality public transportation.

The other measure is to enhance the application of information technology in management, ensuring traffic safety and order, such as fining motorists who break traffic laws using traffic safety surveillance camera systems.

The department has applied the GovOne software in management and maintenance of transport infrastructure and deployed the Iparking application at public transport parking spots in the city.

In addition to installing equipment, Hanoi has expanded road lanes through cutting median strips.

The city’s bus network is developing in both quality and number. As of November 2019, Hanoi has raised the number of routes to 127. The coverage of the bus route network has expanded to 30/30 districts, 457/584 communes (accounting for 78.3 per cent, an increase of 4.3 per cent year-on-year).

The municipal Department of Transport said it will gradually implement the scheme to curb motorcycles while improving the infrastructure and service capacity of the public transport system.

It will promote a plan of expanding public transport network in the city, build a database on road infrastructure and means of transport, install camera systems and develop an online digital map for traffic management in urban areas.

Vu Van Vien, head of the city’s Transport Department, said all solutions for the immediate and long-term period are being gradually implemented by all levels and sectors of the city in order to solve the traffic problem.  VNS

Hanoi to conduct zoning to reduce traffic congestion

Hanoi to conduct zoning to reduce traffic congestion

Hanoi is mulling two different options to restrict the use of motorbikes in the city before the 2030 ban.  

Hanoi takes action to reduce traffic jams

Hanoi takes action to reduce traffic jams

Hanoi had announced plans to reduce traffic jams in 33 hot spots, said Vu Van Vien, director of the municipal Department of Transport.

 
 

Other News

.
Hundreds of Chinese experts granted permission to enter Vietnam for work
Hundreds of Chinese experts granted permission to enter Vietnam for work
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Government has officially permitted 331 Chinese experts, business managers, and highly-skilled workers to enter and work in the country, according to a statement released by the Government Office.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 16
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 16
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Over 260 Vietnamese citizens come home from Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt

Will private tutoring be considered a conditional business in Vietnam?
Will private tutoring be considered a conditional business in Vietnam?
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has sent a dispatch to the National Assembly’s Economics Committee and Ministry of Planning and Investment on adding private tutoring to the list of conditional business fields.

Tra Vinh University named in 2020 World’s Universities with Real Impact rankings
Tra Vinh University named in 2020 World’s Universities with Real Impact rankings
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Tra Vinh University was the only university in Vietnam named among the Top 100 World’s Universities with Real Impact (WURI) rankings for 2020, the university reported on June 15.

Vietnamese PM sets no-fly and restricted zones for drones, ultra-light aircraft
Vietnamese PM sets no-fly and restricted zones for drones, ultra-light aircraft
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a decision stipulating the no-fly and restricted zones to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ultra-light aircraft.

Coronavirus: Beijing tightens controls amid spike in local cases
Coronavirus: Beijing tightens controls amid spike in local cases
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Chinese capital has seen 100 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, the WHO says.

Coronavirus: US withdraws emergency use of hydroxychloroquine
Coronavirus: US withdraws emergency use of hydroxychloroquine
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

President Trump defends promoting hydroxychloroquine as the FDA says there is no evidence it works.

He Xiangjian: China arrests five after attempt to kidnap billionaire
He Xiangjian: China arrests five after attempt to kidnap billionaire
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Five people have been arrested after an attempt to kidnap He Xiangjian, one of China's richest men.

Deaths from food poisoning in Vietnam hit 22
Deaths from food poisoning in Vietnam hit 22
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Food Administration said there were 48 instances of food poisoning this year by the end of May, in which 22 people died.

Enjoying financial autonomy, medical schools raise tuition
Enjoying financial autonomy, medical schools raise tuition
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Experts affirmed that with low costs, medical schools will not be able to produce high-quality doctors.

Nearly $87,000 to invest in rural youth start-ups
Nearly $87,000 to invest in rural youth start-ups
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The national fund for employment’s loan assistance of VND2 billion ($86,784) will be distributed among winners of an ongoing startup contest for rural youths this year, according to organisers.

National Press Awards 2019 to honour outstanding works
National Press Awards 2019 to honour outstanding works
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The 14th National Press Awards 2019 will be held in Hanoi on June 21 night, honouring more than 100 outstanding articles by journalists nationwide, announced the jury council in Hanoi on June 15.

Can Tho City takes steps to prevent erosion
Can Tho City takes steps to prevent erosion
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The People's Council of Can Tho City has approved investment policies for four anti-erosion projects with a total estimated investment of nearly VND745 billion (US$32 million).

Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

After being forcibly closed for three months as a way of combatting the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the majority of karaoke bars around Hanoi have remained quiet after re-opening, even during the weekend.

Farmers and companies linked together to join potato production chain
Farmers and companies linked together to join potato production chain
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

You won’t find Nguyen Ngoc Tuan in the fields growing potatoes, but the President of the of Farmers’ Association of Duc Trong District in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is known among friends as ‘potato’. 

Hanoi’s first metro line urged to put into operation this year
Hanoi’s first metro line urged to put into operation this year
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the Ministry of Transport to put Hanoi's long-delayed first metro route into service this year.

Company in Hai Phong found using wastewater for bottled water production
Company in Hai Phong found using wastewater for bottled water production
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

A company in Hai Phong City has been found using wastewater from a local canal for bottled water production.

Security tightened over valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees in Hanoi
Security tightened over valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Hanoi’s authorities have set up fences and security cameras to protect the valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees on Nguyen Van Huyen Street.

Vietnamese parents spend huge money on students' cram schools
Vietnamese parents spend huge money on students' cram schools
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Many parents in Hanoi and HCM City are spending a huge amount of money on cram schools for their children who are forced to study heavily at early ages to get in the best primary or secondary schools.

Vietjet pilots’ licenses seized after plane skidding
Vietjet pilots’ licenses seized after plane skidding
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has suspended two foreign pilots from work and seized their licenses after a Vietjet aircraft skidded off the runway while landing in HCMC yesterday afternoon.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 