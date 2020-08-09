Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/08/2020 19:02:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Traffic safety must be ensured in face of COVID-19: PM Phuc

09/08/2020    18:59 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered relevant ministries, authorities and heads of the provincial and centrally-run cities to exert efforts so as to ensure traffic safety in face of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

In a document, the leader ordered them to ensure traffic safety and seriously implement provisions on the fight and control of the pandemic for students taking the two-day 2020 high school graduation exam.

Traffic safety must be ensured in face of COVID-19: PM Phuc

On August 9, nearly 867,000 throughout the country started their first day of the exam. The preparation and holding of the exam were ensured to facilitate them and prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The PM said authorities must prepare suitable transport plans to ensure the need for travel as well as for pandemic prevention in the coming National Day (September 2) and the start of the new school year which will come only days after that.

 

Transport service providers must absolutely abide by legal provisions on this work, he said, adding localities must deal with problems on key roads prone to accidents in the days to come.

Besides, local authorities need to intensify the communications work on traffic safety and pandemic fight to help improve the people’s awareness on this matter, PM Phuc said.

VNA

HCM City-Long An roads to be widened to cope with growing traffic

HCM City-Long An roads to be widened to cope with growing traffic

HCM City and its neighbouring Long An Province plan to widen seven roads that connect each other by 2025 at a cost of VND24.4 trillion (US$1.05 billion).

 
 

Other News

.
COVID-19: Hanoi scrambles to test returnees from Da Nang hotspot
COVID-19: Hanoi scrambles to test returnees from Da Nang hotspot
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Hanoi is racing against time to conduct contact tracing and complete the ongoing extensive testing campaign after several COVID-19 patients were detected in the capital.

COVID-19: Vietnam reports 29 new cases, another fatality
COVID-19: Vietnam reports 29 new cases, another fatality
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam has confirmed 29 new coronavirus cases and another fatality of the disease, all closely tied to Da Nang outbreak, the Ministry of Health said in its August 9 update at 18.00hrs.

Octogenarian runs charity clinic for pets
Octogenarian runs charity clinic for pets
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Pham Xuan Van, 88, a retired lecturer of the Animal Health Department under Vietnam National University of Agriculture, has run a charity clinic to examine and treat thousands of pets for free for more than seven years.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 9
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

PM orders localities to prepare sufficient materials for COVID-19 tests

Nearly 867,000 12th graders sit graduation exams in tight security
Nearly 867,000 12th graders sit graduation exams in tight security
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Nearly 867,000 12th graders in Vietnam began graduation exams on August 9 in the context of the latest coronavirus outbreak spreading across three regions of the country.

Value harvested from superior salt
Value harvested from superior salt
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Blanketing 110 hectares of one of the longest and most beautiful stretches of coastline in central Vietnam, the Sa Huynh salt fields

Soldiers work day and night to take care of quarantined people
Soldiers work day and night to take care of quarantined people
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

Vietnamese citizens quarantined after their repatriations flight back home have only three words to say: “Thank you soldiers.”

Students show how far 1,000 dong can go
Students show how far 1,000 dong can go
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

Money raised by saving 1,000 dong each day by Tran Quang Khai High School’s students has helped build houses, roads and power lines in Khoai Chau District, the northern province of Hung Yen since 2015.

First online heart surgery operation implemented via Viettel Telehealth
First online heart surgery operation implemented via Viettel Telehealth
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Doctors at Hanoi Heart Hospital have successfully carried out the first online heart surgeries in Vietnam for patients at Phu Tho General Hospital through the Telehealth system developed by Viettel Group.

Charity class gives poor kids an education
Charity class gives poor kids an education
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

On an area of 20 square metres in a narrow alley in HCM City’s District 12, there is a special classroom which gathers dozens of students who try to write letters and repeat the multiplication tables they learned the day before.

COVID-19 prevention work in Da Nang on the right track
COVID-19 prevention work in Da Nang on the right track
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son, who led a ministerial special task force to Da Nang to help with COVID-19, speaks to the press on pandemic prevention and combat work.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 8
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 8
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

COVID-19 tracing app Bluezone hits 10 million users

Da Nang C Hospital reopens after a COVID-19 lockdown
Da Nang C Hospital reopens after a COVID-19 lockdown
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

Da Nang, the centerpiece of the current coronavirus outbreak in Vietnam, decided to lift a lockdown measure imposed on C Hospital in the city as of 0.00hrs August 8 after the hospital is said to be clear of infection.

Heavy rains wreak havoc up and down nation
Heavy rains wreak havoc up and down nation
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

Heavy rains in the north and the south have caused a great deal of damage, according to the National Steering Committee of Natural Disaster Prevention.

Soldiers on the front line of COVID-19 battle
Soldiers on the front line of COVID-19 battle
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

“Thank you, soldiers!” This is the heartfelt sentiment of Vietnamese citizens returning home from overseas and quarantined at facilities in south-central Khanh Hoa province’s military units towards those who have cared for them in recent days.

Vietnam to start building North-South Expressway in September
Vietnam to start building North-South Expressway in September
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

The three sub-projects set for construction in September are sections of Mai Son – National Highway No.45, Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet, and Phan Thiet – Dau Giay.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 7
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

Hanoi reports one more Covid-19 case

Hanoi to conduct real-time PCR testing on large scale to tackle COVID-19
Hanoi to conduct real-time PCR testing on large scale to tackle COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

Hanoi has announced a plan to carry out large-scale real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests starting from August 7 on local people who arrived home from COVID-19 hotspot Da Nang between July 15 and 29.

25 survive cruise ship fire off Kien Giang coast
25 survive cruise ship fire off Kien Giang coast
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

A cruise ship with 21 passengers and four crew members on board went up in flames on the morning of August 7, with no injuries sustained.

Hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate COVID-19 risk
Hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate COVID-19 risk
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

All sites set to host examinations throughout Hanoi were thoroughly cleaned and sterilised with disinfectant on August 6 in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 epidemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 