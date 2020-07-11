Five dead in coach crash in Kon Tum

At least five people were killed and 30 were injured after a passenger bus skidded off the road and fell into a ravine in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on July 11.

The 48-seat passenger coach carrying about 38 people, including six children, came off the road near of Ngoc Vin Pass, on Highway 14C in Ro Koi commune.

The bus, which is operated by Minh Thang Bus Company, fell down the side of the hill before crashing 20 metres below, leaving most of the passengers trapped inside.

The driver of the vehicle, Mai Hai Nam, told police at the scene that he simply lost control of the bus.

According to the initial report, five people died and other passengers were taken to Ngoc Hoi district’s General Hospital.

The provincial Traffic Safety Committee said local authorities and rescuers were dispatched to help those trapped.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh asked local the health sector to mobilise medical workers to treat the injured.

The provincial police are investigating the cause of the accident.

VOV/VNA