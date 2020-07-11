Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
11/07/2020 19:26:30 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Five dead in coach crash in Kon Tum

11/07/2020    17:10 GMT+7

At least five people were killed and 30 were injured after a passenger bus skidded off the road and fell into a ravine in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on July 11.

The 48-seat passenger coach carrying about 38 people, including six children, came off the road near of Ngoc Vin Pass, on Highway 14C in Ro Koi commune.

The bus, which is operated by Minh Thang Bus Company, fell down the side of the hill before crashing 20 metres below, leaving most of the passengers trapped inside.

The driver of the vehicle, Mai Hai Nam, told police at the scene that he simply lost control of the bus.

According to the initial report, five people died and other passengers were taken to Ngoc Hoi district’s General Hospital.

The provincial Traffic Safety Committee said local authorities and rescuers were dispatched to help those trapped.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh asked local the health sector to mobilise medical workers to treat the injured.

The provincial police are investigating the cause of the accident.

tragic bus accident leaves 5 dead and 32 injured in photos hinh 0
The accident happened at around 4am on July 11 at Ngoc Vin Pass of National Highway 14C in Sa Thay district, Kon Tum province.
tragic bus accident leaves 5 dead and 32 injured in photos hinh 1
The bus was said to lose control and fall into a 20m deep ravine. It was carrying a total of 38 passengers, including six children, on board. 
 
tragic bus accident leaves 5 dead and 32 injured in photos hinh 2
At least 5 people, including two children, were killed, and 32 others were injured in the accident.
tragic bus accident leaves 5 dead and 32 injured in photos hinh 3
Ambulances were deployed to support rescue work.
tragic bus accident leaves 5 dead and 32 injured in photos hinh 4
Rescue workers were working hard to search for survivors.
tragic bus accident leaves 5 dead and 32 injured in photos hinh 5
Victims were transferred to ambulances to hospitals.
tragic bus accident leaves 5 dead and 32 injured in photos hinh 6
To pull the survivors out of the wreckage, they had to saw part of the bus
tragic bus accident leaves 5 dead and 32 injured in photos hinh 7
The vehicle was severely damaged
tragic bus accident leaves 5 dead and 32 injured in photos hinh 8
The police cordoned off the scene for investigations
tragic bus accident leaves 5 dead and 32 injured in photos hinh 9
The exact cause of the accident is still unknown

VOV/VNA

 
 

. Latest news

