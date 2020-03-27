Transnational drug ring busted, 650kg of drugs seized

The Drug Crime Investigation Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security announced on March 26 that it had busted an illegal transnational drug trafficking ring, seizing almost 650kg of synthetic drugs.

Some of the drugs seized from a transnational smuggling ring. (Photo: congan.com.vn)

On March 13, border guard soldiers of Ba Son border point in northern Lang Son province’s Cao Loc district detected a car carrying 246 plastic packages containing ketamine, weighing about 246kg.

From the initial testimony of the driver, Loc Van Cat, 32, living Cao Loc district, the police arrested two main transporters, Vy Van Hen, 30, and Hoang Van Chinh, 26, who is a Chinese national.

On March 17, the provincial Lang Son Border Guard Command issued a decision to prosecute the case of illegal transportation of drugs and transferred the document to the Investigation Police Agency under the provincial Department of Public Security for further investigation.

Through investigation, the police verified a man living in northern Nam Dinh province, namely Pham Van An, who transported drugs from Nam Dinh province to Lang Son province for Hen.

An was arrested on March 19 at his home in Nam Dinh province.

At the investigation police agency, An claimed that he took 26 packages containing about 520kg of synthetic drugs from a warehouse in Hanoi's Chuong My district and transported them to Lang Son to give 13 packages, weighing 246kg, to Hen.

Later, An transported the remaining 13 packages to Hanoi and hid them at a car wash belonging to his older brother Pham Van Dao in Cau Giay district's Yen Hoa ward.

Dao was arrested and his shop was also searched. The police seized six packages of synthetic drugs, weighing 120kg, at Dao’s shop.

Ten more people related to this drug ring were also arrested and 280kg of drugs were seized.

The investigation police agency is working with relevant units to find the origin of these drugs./.VNA