05/10/2020 15:58:25 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Transport ministry proposes tolls on State-funded expressways

05/10/2020    15:56 GMT+7

The ministries of transport and finance are considering charging tolls on State-funded expressways.

The HCM City-Trung Luong Expressway, a State-funded road. — Photo Internet

If the proposal is approved, three State-invested expressways (Mai Son-National Highway 45, Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet, Phan Thiet-Dau Giay belonged to North-South Expressway) which started construction on September 30 would collect tolls of VND1,500-2,000 (US$0.06-0.08) per kilometre once they go into operation in 2023, said Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong.

The ministries are studying tolls on six North-South expressways with State budget investment, and will submit a plan to the Government and the National Assembly Standing Committee for approval.

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong said tolls on State-funded expressways had caused public controversies in many countries. In the UK, drivers are not charged, but in Japan tolls are collected on all State-owned expressways.

The Road Traffic Law of Vietnam states that drivers do not have to pay tolls on State-funded expressways. They just need to pay road maintenance fees at automobile register centres.

However, the limited State budget meant there was only investment available for national highways, and extra funding was needed to invest in high-quality expressways. Expressway tolls would be used to build other roads, the deputy minister said.

Expressways were safe and convenient so drivers should pay fees. Otherwise they could use free roads like National Highway 1 and Ho Chi Minh Road, he said.

 

The Vietnam Road Administration has proposed collecting ‘lifelong’ expressway tolls to build a budget to develop a synchronised nationwide transport network.

It means expressways constructed under the Build-Operate-Transfer model, after being transferred to the State, would continue to collect tolls which would be used for road management, maintenance and new road construction.

Some State-funded expressways like HCM City-Trung Luong and Hanoi-Thai Nguyen are already collecting tolls but still lack funding for maintenance work, resulting in downgraded roads.

A representative from the Vietnam Road Administration said different types of tolls collected on these roads would not overlap. Road maintenance fees would be used to repair and upgrade national highways, and provincial, district and commune roads. Expressway tolls would be used specifically to build new expressways.  VNS

The North-South Expressway will be equipped with a smart traffic system when put into operation to ensure efficient management and operation of vehicles, according to the Ministry of Transport.

The Ministry of Transport has proposed that the Government compensate developers of two out of four build-operate-transfer (BOT) tollgates and shut them down due to protests among road users.

 
 

.
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City police have announced that a new kind of drug that has never been seen in Vietnam, called "mango juice", is camouflaged in packages with the label "Cripy Fruit Mango".

SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam has gone through 33 straight days without a single COVID-19 community infection as no new cases were reported on October 5 morning.

SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Schools have been trying to prevent students from using foul language, and have even released regulations, but with little success.

SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked the Ministry of Transport to shorten the closur of Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi for upgrading and repairing runways and taxiways.

SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on October 4 afternoon, marking the 32nd consecutive day without infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has warned the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet and localities should remain highly vigilant against the possible resurgence of the virus.

SOCIETYicon  04/10/2020 

It’s perhaps a child’s greatest right to dream and enjoy a happy life. While many hold great ambition, others simply dare to dream of a normal life without illness.

SOCIETYicon  04/10/2020 

Ngo Quy Dang has won the gold medal at the international mathematics competition IMO 2020. Dang, a student at the High School for the Gifted in Natural Sciences, got 36 out of 42 score and solved 5 out of 6 questions at the competition.

SOCIETYicon  04/10/2020 

By the end of the 2019-2020 academic year, Vietnam had 364,776 nursery school teachers, an increase of 2, 604 teachers over the previous year, according to a report from the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).

SOCIETYicon  04/10/2020 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on October 4 morning, entering the 32nd consecutive day without infections in the community.

SOCIETYicon  03/10/2020 

HCM City plans a number of traffic infrastructure works around Tan Son Nhat Airport to cope with the whopping 50 million passengers it is expected to handle annually by 2023 when its T3 terminal is completed.

SOCIETYicon  03/10/2020 

Da Nang City’s transport department is piloting the smart parking fee collection application myparking.vn for two downtown streets – Tran Phu and Bach Dang – for two months before expanding to other car parks.

SOCIETYicon  03/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, chaired its national teleconference on October 3 to review the fight against the pandemic in the new situation.

SOCIETYicon  03/10/2020 

Five people convicted in a case of disturbance that saw three police officers burnt to death in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s outskirt district of My Duc lodged appeals to the People’s Court of Hanoi, asking for clemency and penalty reduction.

FEATUREicon  03/10/2020 

Chau Van Liem Street in District 5 in Ho Chi Minh City has become a place where aphrodisiacs are sold illegally.

SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

The Investigation Security Agency and Ministry of Public Security have just completed the investigation of a network sending people illegally to Australia with very sophisticated tricks.

SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

The Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro train leaves Kasado port on September 30 and is expected to dock in Ho Chi Minh City on October 8, according to the Management Board of Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City (MAUR).

SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on October 2 morning, marking 30 consecutive days without new infections in the community.

SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Students at teacher training universities will get financial support of VND3.63m (USD156) a month from the government from November 15.

SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

In the context of COVID-19, Education New Zealand (ENZ) will adopt a new approach for Vietnamese students to discover and experience New Zealand’seducation through the virtual New Zealand Education Showcase, to be held on October 18.

