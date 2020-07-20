Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Transport ministry to inspect driving training, vehicle registration

20/07/2020    14:12 GMT+7

The Ministry of Transport has asked relevant agencies to strengthen inspection of driving training centres and vehicle registration nationwide to improve traffic safety.

Transport ministry to inspect driving training, vehicle registration

Vehicles move on a road in Ho Chi Minh City

The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) was told to conduct inspections to detect and strictly handle violations of the law.

The DRVN was also urged to release criteria for automobile cabins, time supervision equipment and software to simulate traffic to improve driving training and testing.

The ministry directed the DRVN to study a national data management centre on driving training and testing and roll out a pilot service on changing driving licences on the national public service portal in Hanoi and Ha Nam province this year.

The Register of Vietnam was urged to conduct inspections to automobile registration centres nationwide and post-registration as well as re-check examination results of some centres to detect wrongdoings.

 

Inspectors of the Ministry of Transport must work to strengthen the inspection of driving training, vehicle registration as well as monitor vehicle loading capacities in transportation business establishments.

Earlier this month, at a national online conference to review traffic safety in the second quarter, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee Truong Hoa Binh asked the transport sector to step up inspections to detect and handle violations, tighten management and fight negative experiences.

According to a report of the National Traffic Safety Committee, the number of traffic accidents and traffic-related deaths and injuries in the first six months of the year fell by 20 percent, 15 percent and more than 22 percent, respectively, compared with the same period last year, partly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the number of traffic accidents was still high, the ministry said./. VNA

 
 

