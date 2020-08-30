Trio face jail term for smuggling Chinese into Da Nang

A Chinese man and two Vietnamese women were sentenced to 5-8 years in prison on August 29 for organising illegal entry into Vietnam.

The defendants at a court (Photo: taichinhdoisong.vn)

Chinese national Chen Xian Fa, 27, was sentenced to eight years in jail, while Ho Thi Thu Trinh, 24, from the central province of Quang Nam, got a six-year term and Huynh Ngoc Diem, 41, from the central city of Dang, five-year. All were charged with "organising illegal entry into Vietnam," according to the People's Court of Da Nang.

Fa confessed that he illegally entered Vietnam for online advertising and goods selling. He asked Trinh and Diem to help him rent a house.

According to the indictment of the municipal People’s Procuracy, between August 2019 and late June 2020, the three joined hands in bringing Chinese nationals to Vietnam illegally for several times.

Fa and many others Chinese people stayed in houses at 84 Tuy Ly Vuong Street and 39 Duong Tu Giang Street in Khue My ward, Ngu Hanh Son district, Da Nang city.

During a raid at 39 Duong Tu Giang on July 11, police found Fa and four other Chinese. All of them could not present passports, visas or any legal immigration information.

After completing his sentence, Fa will be deported from Vietnam, the court further heard./.VNA