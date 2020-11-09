Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tropical depression grows into storm Etau

09/11/2020    11:23 GMT+7

A tropical depression has strengthened into a tropical storm named Etau, the 12th in the East Sea this year, and is moving west towards the central coast of Vietnam.

Tropical depression grows into storm Etau hinh anh 1

The predicted path of Storm Etau (Photo: National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting)

At 7am on November 9, the storm’s eye was about 450km offshore the coastline between Binh Dinh and Ninh Thuan provinces, packing wind of up to 75 km per hour.

It is moving west at around 20km per hour, and is likely to gain strength.

 

Etau is forecast to move on land between Phu Yen and Ninh Thuan provinces on early November 11, then weaken into a tropical depression and later a low pressure system.

Strong wind and rains are expected offshore the coastline from Quang Ngai to Ninh Thuan from the night of November 9.

Under the effect of Etau and a cold wave, rainfalls of 200 to 400 mm are forecast for cities and provinces from Quang Tri to northern Khanh Hoa province. Quang Binh province, localities south of Khanh Hoa and the Central Highlands should expect rainfalls of 100-200mm./.VNA

 
 

.
New tasks outlined for COVID-19 control in new stage
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Expanding COVID-19 testing is one of four key measures that played a decisive role in treating the disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam, said a top health official.

Measures needed to prevent bovine 'lumpy skin disease' from spreading: Ministry
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien has recently called on several localities to take prompt action to prevent and control the spread of viral lumpy skin disease (LSD) among cattle.

When will Cat Linh - Ha Dong railway operate commercially?
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

It is expected that the urban railway project of Cat Linh-Ha Dong will begin operating on a trial basis in December.

Association of Vietnamese in Macau debuts
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  0 giờ trước 

The Association of Vietnamese in Macau debuted at a virtual ceremony organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General for Hong Kong and Macau on November 8.

COVID-19: Citizens from Germany, Romania brought home
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in Germany and Romania have been brought home on a flight operated by Vietnam Airlines.

Highways open to traffic, Mekong Delta expects no more traffic jams
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

More national highways were open to traffic in an effort to reduce traffic congestions in the Mekong Delta.

Freelance carpenters wait for opportunities in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

Many carpenters are gathering on Hanoi's Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street to wait for the busy time ahead of the Tet Holiday.

Vietnam goes free of community COVID-19 infections for 67 days
SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

Vietnam has gone through 67 straight days without locally-infected cases of COVID-19 as of 6am on November 8, with no new infections found from 6pm November 7, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

How are dating apps squeezing money out of Vietnamese men?
SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

The demand for online dating has become increasingly high as millions of Vietnamese men are facing the risk of being left on the shelf, especially in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic which has led to social contact restrictions.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 8 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

Gov't issues resolution on support for disaster-hit localities

Hanoi fines people for not wearing face masks at pedestrian streets
SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

The police in Hanoi's Hoan Kiem District and medical staff have started raising public awareness about Covid-19 and fined people that failed to wear face masks in the pedestrian streets.

Three storms forecasted to hit East Sea
SOCIETYicon  07/11/2020 

Three storms have been forecasted to move into the East Sea in the coming time, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 7 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  07/11/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases to report on Nov. 7 evening

Labour ministry proposed delaying raise in minimum wage til Q3 2021
SOCIETYicon  07/11/2020 

The labour ministry has proposed the Government delay increasing minimum wage next year due to economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students to learn robotic programming in primary school
SOCIETYicon  07/11/2020 

STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education and robotic programming training have been proposed for curricula from the primary to high education level.

The National Assembly discusses forests, small hydroelectricity plants and floods
FEATUREicon  07/11/2020 

The first session of the National Assembly's discussion on the socio-economic situation that was broadcast live yesterday attracted the attention of voters and people nationwide.

Small hydropower plants should not be blamed for floods: industry minister
SOCIETYicon  07/11/2020 

Since 2016, all small hydropower plant projects related to natural forest land have not been considered for approval, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said at a Government cabinet meeting this week

Female entrepreneurs get support to unleash potential
SOCIETYicon  07/11/2020 

It has been tough for micro and small-sized businesses to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic and Truong Foods, a fermented pork company owned by a young female entrepreneur in Hanoi, is no exception. 

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 6 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam regards US as one of leading important partners, Deputy Spokesman

Storm Atsani heading to East Sea
SOCIETYicon  06/11/2020 

Storm Atsani, which has developed offshore of the Philippines, is moving towards the East Sea.

.

