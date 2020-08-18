Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
18/08/2020 11:49:54 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Tropical depression turns into storm in East Sea

18/08/2020    11:47 GMT+7

A tropical depression in the East Sea has been strengthening into storm called Higos, the fourth storm in 2020

Bão số 4 giật cấp 10 trên Biển Đông, khả năng mạnh thêm

Forecast of direction of Higos. Photo: National Centre of Hydrometeorology and Forecasting

According to the National Centre of Hydrometeorology and Forecasting, the eye of the storm is approximately 630km northeast of the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, with the strongest winds close to its centre reaching between 60km and 75km per hour. 

Over the course of 24 hours, storm Higos is anticipated to track north-west at speeds of roughly 20km per hour before strengthening.

Following this, the storm’s centre at 7 a.m. on August 19 will be located in the southern waters of Guangdong province, with winds reaching between 75km and 90km per hour close to its eye.

The subsequent 48 hours will see the storm move west north-west at speeds of between 15km and 20km per hour, with the storm’s centre being positioned on the southern mainland of Guangxi province on August 20, before the weather event eventually weakens into a tropical depression.

Despite storm Higos not making landfall in the nation, it is expected that the storm’s circulation will bring heavy rains to northern provinces from August 20 to August 23.

 

As a result of the impact of the tropical convergence, torrential rains are poised to hit the northern region, with rainfall set to be measured at over 180mm during a 24-hour period.

Furthermore, the northern provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An are expected to endure heavy rain and thunderstorms, with downpours in some places reaching over 100mm over the course of 24 hours.

Moreover, due to the influence of the southwest monsoon, thunderstorms and heavy rains will hit the Central Highlands and the Southern regions, posing a high risk of whirlwinds and lightning.

Huong Quynh

Tropical depression likely to develop into storm

Tropical depression likely to develop into storm

A tropical depression currently located in the East Sea is likely to strengthen into a storm, therefore triggering torrential rain, possible landslides, and flashfloods throughout northern mountainous provinces.  

 
 

Seven more Covid-19 cases confirmed, one in Hanoi
Seven more Covid-19 cases confirmed, one in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

This morning the Ministry of Health announced that seven new cases were diagnosed with Covid-19, including 6 community infections and one returnee from the Philippines, bringing the infection tally to 983.

Positive progress in the treatment of COVID-19 patients
Positive progress in the treatment of COVID-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Three out of 12 seriously ill COVID-19 patients being treated at the Hue Central Hospital have tested negative with SARS-CoV-2 for the fourth time since they were transferred there from Da Nang City.

Hanoi: Many streets flood after heavy downpour
Hanoi: Many streets flood after heavy downpour
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

A heavy downpour in Hanoi on Monday afternoon flooded many streets in the city's center.

Coupon system introduced in Da Nang for local shoppers
Coupon system introduced in Da Nang for local shoppers
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Residents in central Da Nang city have been asked to use coupons from August 12 when shopping at markets, as part of efforts to avert large gatherings amid fears over COVID-19.

Border guards contribute to COVID-19 fight
Border guards contribute to COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the Vietnam Border Guard Command Do Danh Vuong talks about COVID-19 prevention and control measures in border areas.

Colleges, vocational training schools face new enrollment quotas
Colleges, vocational training schools face new enrollment quotas
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Many universities have changed enrollment methods, including higher enrollment quotas that will be based on students' high school records.

Vietnam confirms 12 new cases, one in Hanoi
Vietnam confirms 12 new cases, one in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam has recorded 12 more coronavirus cases, including 11 cases of community transmission, during the past 12 hours, bringing the country’s tally of infections to 976, reported the Ministry of Health.

Should violators who illegally take Covid-19 infected people into Vietnam receive the death penalty?
Should violators who illegally take Covid-19 infected people into Vietnam receive the death penalty?
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

“The death penalty could be considered for such act in accordance with the Penal Code. In this very urgent situation, when the whole country is trying hard to fight Covid-19, it is necessary to strictly punish such acts for deterrence."

One more coronavirus case reported in Hanoi
One more coronavirus case reported in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Hanoi has recorded one more positive case for SARS-CoV-2, a woman from Phu Thuong, Tay Ho district, raising the total number of Covid-19 cases in the capital city to 11.

Flash flood sweeps away many houses in Dien Bien
Flash flood sweeps away many houses in Dien Bien
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

A flash flood occurred in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, isolating three local communes and causing big losses for local residents.

HCM City's District 2 to become financial centre
HCM City’s District 2 to become financial centre
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

HCM City's District 2 will become a financial centre and an important part of a planned "innovative urban area" in the eastern part of the city, Nguyen Thien Nhan, general secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, has said.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 17
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 17
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

Detailed history of Hanoi patient released by authorities

Another earthquake happens in Son La's Moc Chau district
Another earthquake happens in Son La’s Moc Chau district
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit Moc Chau district in the northern mountainous province of Son La at 8:13am on August 17, according to the Institute of Geophysics under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.

HCM City's power lines go underground
HCM City’s power lines go underground
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The HCM City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) said that it has placed 675km of medium-voltage grids, 1,160km of low-voltage grids and 34.5km of power grids underground over the past five years.

Another storm likely to form in East Sea, heavy rain expected
Another storm likely to form in East Sea, heavy rain expected
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

A tropical low depression has formed in the East Sea and is likely to strengthen into a storm, the National Centre of Hydrometeorology and Forecasting said on August 17.

More opportunities for Vietnamese to work seasonally in South Korea
More opportunities for Vietnamese to work seasonally in South Korea
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs has sent letters to city and provincial People’s Committees to guide signing and implementing agreements with South Korean localities on sending Vietnamese workers there for seasonal work.

Family reunites with three members from Equatorial Guinea
Family reunites with three members from Equatorial Guinea
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

“I shed tears every time I think about the motherland’s sentiment for us. I’m very happy. I just want to say I am very grateful,” said Nguyen Quang Trieu, a worker who recently returned from Equatorial Guinea.

Two foreigners sentenced for illegally sending people abroad
Two foreigners sentenced for illegally sending people abroad
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Court on August 14 sentenced two foreigners to 15 months imprisonment for illegally taking people abroad.

Son La border guards arrest six people for illegally entering Vietnam
Son La border guards arrest six people for illegally entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

Border guards in the northern border province of Son La said that they had arrested six members of a family for illegally entering Vietnam from Laos.

Two more Covid-19 cases reported in Vietnam, totalling 964
Two more Covid-19 cases reported in Vietnam, totalling 964
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

Two more locally-transmitted coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hai Duong and Quang Nam during the past 12 hours, bringing Vietnam’s tally of COVID-19 infections to 964.

Latest news

