Tropical depression turns into storm in East Sea

A tropical depression in the East Sea has been strengthening into storm called Higos, the fourth storm in 2020

Forecast of direction of Higos. Photo: National Centre of Hydrometeorology and Forecasting

According to the National Centre of Hydrometeorology and Forecasting, the eye of the storm is approximately 630km northeast of the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, with the strongest winds close to its centre reaching between 60km and 75km per hour.

Over the course of 24 hours, storm Higos is anticipated to track north-west at speeds of roughly 20km per hour before strengthening.

Following this, the storm’s centre at 7 a.m. on August 19 will be located in the southern waters of Guangdong province, with winds reaching between 75km and 90km per hour close to its eye.

The subsequent 48 hours will see the storm move west north-west at speeds of between 15km and 20km per hour, with the storm’s centre being positioned on the southern mainland of Guangxi province on August 20, before the weather event eventually weakens into a tropical depression.

Despite storm Higos not making landfall in the nation, it is expected that the storm’s circulation will bring heavy rains to northern provinces from August 20 to August 23.

As a result of the impact of the tropical convergence, torrential rains are poised to hit the northern region, with rainfall set to be measured at over 180mm during a 24-hour period.

Furthermore, the northern provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An are expected to endure heavy rain and thunderstorms, with downpours in some places reaching over 100mm over the course of 24 hours.

Moreover, due to the influence of the southwest monsoon, thunderstorms and heavy rains will hit the Central Highlands and the Southern regions, posing a high risk of whirlwinds and lightning.

Huong Quynh