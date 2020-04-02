Two Danang policemen die while trying to stop motorbike race

Two policemen in the central city of Danang died while they were trying to deal with an illegal motorbike race.

Police seize a motorbike at the race on April 2.

According to the initial information from the municipal Department of Police, at around 9 pm on Thursday, the two police officers from Son Tra District, one aged 41 and the other aged 23, were assigned to stop a group of people motorbike racing and robbing.

While chasing the racers, the two policemen suddenly ran into a traffic accident in the Man Quang Bridge area in Son Tra District. The incident killed two policemen and injured a local resident.



At least two among the racers have been arrested.



The case is still under the investigation. Dtinews