Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/10/2020 13:27:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Two dead as storm Molave approaches central Vietnam

28/10/2020    13:24 GMT+7

Storm Molave, the worst to hit Vietnam in the last two decades according to experts, was fast approaching the central coastline on Wednesday morning and has already claimed two lives.

Darkened sky in Da Nang City in central Vietnam.

A 39-year-old man in Quảng Ngãi Province died yesterday night after falling while reinforcing his house, while another 40-year-old man died this morning after falling off a tree he was pruning in a secondary school in the same province to prepare for the storm's arrival.

The ninth storm to enter the East Sea this year will be the fourth to make landfall within a span of a single month, according to Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Hoàng Phúc Lâm.

Molave is forecast to make landfall at about 11am.

The centre said 74km per hour winds were measured at Bình Châu (Quảng Ngãi Province) this morning. Localities from Thừa Thiên-Huế to Phú Yên provinces are being blanketed by 70-155mm rainfall.

Public facilities near the beach in Danang City sustainedheavy damage onWednesday due to strong winds and downpours as a result of storm Molave. 

The storm is forecast to move west-northwest at 25km per hour until 4pm today, packing winds of up to 149km per hour, with gusts of up to 183km per hour, then weakening into a tropical low-pressure system at around 7pm today in the Việt Nam-Laos border area with the strongest winds near the centre reaching 50-60km.

Coastal areas from Thừa Thiên-Huế to Phú Yên will see winds of 117 to 149km per hour with gusts of up to 149km per hour, while inland areas will be hit by winds of 102km per hour with gusts of 133km per hour.

A total of 1,242 fishing vessels with 7,430 workers of Đà Nẵng have been ordered to return home and only two vessels with 17 crewmembers are still operational at sea but in the southernmost region of Cà Mau, likely out of harm’s way.

Cua Dai beach in the popular tourist destination Hoi An City was reinforced ahead of the storm.

As of 9am, several localities across the region had reported power cuts.

Phú Yên Province reported that more than 44,200 people had been evacuated as of 8pm on Tuesday.

 

The province is also witnessing strong gusts and heavy rainfall this morning, uprooting trees and blowing off tin roofs and advertisement panels in some parts of Phú Yên City and rural areas.

Rains up to 200-400mm will be expected for Nghệ An to Quảng Trị provinces throughout today to Saturday.

The military has mobilised nearly 250,000 troops and 2,300 vehicles for search and rescue missions.

Deputy Prime Minister Trịnh Đình Dũng, head of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, directed preparatory work before the storm in central localities.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Administration of Việt Nam (CAAV) decided to close Chu Lai, Phù Cát, Đà Nẵng, and Tuy Hoà airports in the central region from 6pm on Tuesday to at least 4pm Wednesday.

Pleiku Airport in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai will also be closed, from 9pm on Tuesday to 7pm on Wednesday, the CAAV said.

Agencies have been asked to keep a close watch on the impact of the storm on Đồng Hới and Cam Ranh airports in the central and south-central region, Buôn Mê Thuột and Liên Khương airports in the Central Highlands, and others in the south to propose suitable operational plans.

Earlier, airlines such as national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, and Bamboo Airways announced adjustments to flight timetables due to the approaching storm.

Satellite image of the storm Molave at 8am on Wednesday. — Photo from the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting

The storm comes as the central region is still reeling from the impacts of historic flooding and successive storms since earlier this month which have resulted in the death of at least 130 people, with 18 still missing. Some 7 million people have been affected by the disaster.

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has decided to provide 6,500 tonnes of rice from the national reserves for four central provinces to assist people affected by the recent flooding.

Quảng Bình will receive 2,500 tonnes of rice, Quảng Trị 2,000 tonnes, and Thừa Thiên-Huế and Quảng Nam 1,000 tonnes each. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Storm Molave fast approaching Vietnam's central coastline
Storm Molave fast approaching Vietnam's central coastline
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Storm Molave is forecast to land on the central coast from Quang Nam to Binh Dinh by 10 am on October 28, according to Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Hoang Phuc Lam.

Four Vietnamese universities make global rankings
Four Vietnamese universities make global rankings
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam has four representatives in the 2021 Best Global Universities rankings put out by the US News & World Report. ​

It’s necessary to not increase basic salary for civil servants in 2021: expert
It’s necessary to not increase basic salary for civil servants in 2021: expert
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Associate Professor Dinh Trong Thinh, a senior lecture of the Academy of Finance speaks about the Government’s proposal to not increase the monthly basic salary for civil servants and public employees next year.

House in Quang Ninh provides shelter for victims of gender-based violence
House in Quang Ninh provides shelter for victims of gender-based violence
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Nga (not her real name) got married when she was 21 years old.

WB: Annual losses caused by natural disasters in VN hit US$11 bln
WB: Annual losses caused by natural disasters in VN hit US$11 bln
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Annual losses to people’s well-being from natural disasters are estimated at around US$11 billion in purchasing power parity terms, according to WB’s report on Vietnam’s coastal development between opportunity and disaster risk.

Vietnamese doctor on the frontline against COVID-19
Vietnamese doctor on the frontline against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Dr Nguyen Trung Cap and his colleagues at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi shaved their heads during their long stay at the hospital fighting COVID-19.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 27
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 27
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

 Police detain 20 foreigners illegally entering Vietnam

HCM City speeds up sub-projects for smart city development
HCM City speeds up sub-projects for smart city development
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

HCM City is speeding up the progress of key sub-projects under the project to turn the city into a smart city from 2017 to 2020 with a vision to 2025.

Young men save hundreds from floods in Ha Tinh
Young men save hundreds from floods in Ha Tinh
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Now the waters have started to recede in flood-hit Cam Due Commune in central province of Ha Tinh’s Cam Xuyen District, local residents have set up a collective clean-up group.

Kidney dialysis treatment falling short in Vietnam
Kidney dialysis treatment falling short in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Just one third of all kidney dialysis patients nationwide are receiving proper treatment, a health congress held in Hanoi was told on Saturday.

Localities brace for storm Molave
Localities brace for storm Molave
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Tropical Storm Molave entered the East Sea on October 26, becoming the ninth storm hitting Vietnam this year.

Central region battens down the hatches
Central region battens down the hatches
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Residents have been instructed to leave temporary housing in the central provinces of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Da Nang before 5pm on Tuesday before Storm Molave makes landfall on Wednesday.

Mass masking – factor for Vietnam’s COVID-19 success
Mass masking – factor for Vietnam’s COVID-19 success
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

Vietnam has been hailed for overcoming two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic with the minimum casualties thanks to a variety of measures it has applied, especially the enforcement of masking regulation is essential to outbreak containment.

Storm Molave to lash central region
Storm Molave to lash central region
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

Storm Molave, the ninth of this year and the fourth within a month, will make a landfall in the central region, from Thua Thien-Hue to Khanh Hoa province,

Northern region forecasted to see first strong cold snap next month
Northern region forecasted to see first strong cold snap next month
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

The northern region of Vietnam would experience the first strong cold spell in mid-November, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting.

Former transport minister prosecuted for State asset management violations
Former transport minister prosecuted for State asset management violations
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

The Supreme People’s Procuracy has issued an indictment prosecuting former transport officials and their accomplices involving in the case of Dinh Ngoc He (alias “Ut troc”), 

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 26
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 26
SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Storm Molave to enter the East Sea

$1.13 billion poured into HCM City’s anti-flooding projects in four years
$1.13 billion poured into HCM City’s anti-flooding projects in four years
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

A total of VND26 trillion ($1.13 billion) has been used for HCM City’s anti-flooding projects in the 2016-2020 period, according to the municipal Department of Construction.

Central region residents get help to clean up after historic floods
Central region residents get help to clean up after historic floods
SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Dau Thi Lien tried to find something usable in the rubble, but there wasn't much left except for some books, clothes and a table and some chairs, all covered in mud.

PM summons urgent meeting as Storm Molave enters East Sea
PM summons urgent meeting as Storm Molave enters East Sea
SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presided over a teleconference with local leaders to discuss preparations for Storm Molave, the ninth storm to hit Viet Nam this year.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 