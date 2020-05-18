Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Two men arrested for shooting passersby with air rifle

 
 
18/05/2020    16:39 GMT+7

Two men in Hanoi have been arrested after reportedly shooting and injuring pedestrians with an air rifle on Nguyen Thi Dinh Street in Cau Giay District earlier this month.

Two men arrested for shooting passersby with air rifle
Guns and accessories are found at the homes of the two suspects. — Photo courtesy of Hanoi Police

The men were found on May 6, after one victim of the incident was taken to hospital and had to have a piece of shrapnel removed from his chest.

Speaking to Thanh Niên (Young People) newspaper on Thursday, colonel Nguyen Binh, head of Hanoi Police’s Criminal Police Division, said that police have detained the two men and are investigating the case on charges of storing a weapon and intentionally causing injury to others.

As soon as the shootings were reported on May 5, police examined the scene, questioned witnesses and searched for the suspects, Binh said.

The two identified suspects are Vu Tuan Dung, 38 years old, residing in Trung Hoa Ward, Cau Giay District and Dang Tran Duc, 46 years old, residing in Dong Da District.

Dung told police that he bought the firearm online in early January for VND10 million (US$430). The gun was reportedly sold by a man in the northern province of Bac Ninh. He also bought 1kg of ammunition from another man in Ha Nam Province.

He usually practiced shooting out of his bedroom window at apartment P14.10 in Building 17T10 on Nguyen Thi Dinh Street.

Initially, Dung shot water tanks of surrounding houses, which were about 100 metres away, he said.

He added that when he mastered the gun and felt bored of shooting birds, he aimed and fired at the road. Dung said he did not know if he had injured anyone.

 

At 10am on May 6, after shooting a pedestrian, Dung saw police so he asked Duc – a friend he met online in 2014 – to pick up and hide the gun.

Dung fled the scene.

Police later caught Duc when he arrived at Dung’s apartment to take the gun while Dung was caught hiding on Tran Duy Hung Street – 2km from his apartment.

Searching the homes of the two suspects, police found the air rifle, as well as ammunition and other equipment.

Duc told police that he bought the items from online suppliers and had made some guns for sale.

The case is under further investigation.  VNS

