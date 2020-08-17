Two more Covid-19 cases reported in Vietnam, totalling 964

Two more locally-transmitted coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hai Duong and Quang Nam during the past 12 hours, bringing Vietnam’s tally of COVID-19 infections to 964.

Collecting samples for COVID-19 testing



Hai Duong province, a gateway to Hanoi, registered a case at a restaurant at No. 36 Ngo Quyen in its Hai Duong city, where a new outbreak occurred several days ago.

The 30-year-old man had a dinner at the restaurant on August 3 and tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus two weeks later.

In Quang Nam province in central Vietnam, a 49-year-old woman attended a wedding on July 11 in Da Nang, the epicenter of the country’s COVID-19 outbreak, and tested positive on August 16.

As of 06.00hrs August 17, Vietnam has recorded a total of 964 coronavirus cases, including 24 deaths. Worthy of note is that all the fatalities have been registered since the virus recurred in Vietnam in late July.

After the first case of community infection was reported in Da Nang, a famous tourist destination in central Vietnam, on July 25, the virus has spread to 15 cities and provinces across the country, with a total of 488 people infected.

The number of newly-detected coronavirus cases in Vietnam by day.

Da Nang was the hardest hit locality with 344 cases, followed by Quang Nam (91), Ho Chi Minh City (11), Hanoi, (9), Quang tri (7), Bac Giang (6), Quang Ngai, Hai Duong and Lang Son (5 each), Dak Lak (3), Dong Nai (2), Thai Binh, Ha Nam and Khanh Hoa (1 each).

So far 24 fatalities have been reported.

Currently, more than 107,000 people who had contact with COVID-19 patients and returned from epidemic hit countries, have been placed in quarantine for medical surveillance.

The Ministry of Health said that the situation in Hai Duong is quite complicated because the F0 has not been determined. Up to six cases are related to the restaurant No. 36 Ngo Quyen Street, including patients 867, 906, 907, 908, 950 and 963.

By the evening of August 16, Hai Duong province reported to identify 1,000 F1 cases, and testing was being speeded up.

Thuy Hanh

