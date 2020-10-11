Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
11/10/2020 18:59:09 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Two more imported COVID-19 cases reported, bringing VN's tally to 1,109

11/10/2020    18:56 GMT+7

Vietnam recorded two new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the country’s total caseload to 1,109, as today marks the 39th day without locally acquired infections.

Patient 1,108 was a 48-year-old Indian male expert entering Vietnam for work in the southern province of Dong Nai.

On October 6, he arrived at HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport and was quarantined in Dong Nai Province.

His second test on Saturday was positive for the coronavirus, Dong Nai Centre for Disease Control reported, adding that the patient is being treated at Dong Nai Lung Hospital.

Patient 1,109 was a 33-year-old female student, with registered residence in District 2, HCM City, who returned from the UK.

She arrived at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh Province in northeastern Vietnam on October 3, and was quarantined in Hai Duong Province.

She was only positive for the virus on her second test conducted on Saturday, Hai Duong CDC said.

The patient is being treated at Hai Duong Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

 

The latest two brought the number of new cases over the weekend in the country to four, in addition to one returning Vietnamese from Russia and one German expert recorded on Saturday.

Currently, 15,887 people are being held in quarantine facilities across the country for either having come into close contact with probable or confirmed COVID-19 patients, or having returned from virus-affected regions.

Vietnam has seen 1,024 recoveries out of the 1,107 COVID-19 patients, and there are no more seriously ill cases in treatment, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Hanoi has gone 54 days without community cases, while HCM City is on a 71-day streak.

The country’s death count stayed at 35, with most of the victims being elderly people with serious chronic health issues.

VNS

Infection from unknown sources predicted in coming days: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health predicted more new COVID-19 cases in the community nationwide from unknown sources in the coming days.  

 
 

1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi marked
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A ceremony marking the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi was held at the Ly Thai To Garden in downtown Hanoi on October 10 evening.

Another section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Mai Dich - South Thang Long Section of Hanoi’s Ring Road No 3, using ODA loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was officially opened to traffic on October 11 after two years and four months of construction.

PM lauds role models in mass mobilisation
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The PM made the statement while receiving 203 role models in mass mobilisation from localities across the nation on October 10. The youngest is 26 years old, while the oldest is 78.

Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Brunei
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens were flown home safely on October 11 thanks to joint efforts by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei, Lilama company and budget carrier Vietjet.

VIETNAM NEWS 11/10
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Construction of APEC Park expansion in Da Nang underway

Tropical depression forecast to strengthen into storm
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

A tropical depression centered some 550 kilometers off Quang Nam Province and some 470 kilometers from Binh Dinh Province at 1 p.m. today, October 10 is forecast to strengthen into a storm heading toward central Vietnam in the next 12 hours.

No new COVID-19 cases in community on October 11 morning
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases in the community to report on October 11 morning for the 39th consecutive day, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Police arrest Vietnamese people trafficking ‘king pin’
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese man thought to be a major people trafficker has been arrested in the United Kingdom.

Coast Guard Region 3: Building the "Revolutionary, Regular, Elite, Modern" Coast Guard forces
SOCIETYicon  04/07/2020 

Focusing on training to master and efficiently use weapons, technical equipment, newly equipped modern and professional support tools; increasing the ability to use foreign languages, especially English and Indonesian.

Infrastructure development gives Hanoi a new appearance
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Those who have travelled far and long and then returned to Hanoi have been amazed by the rapid changes in the capital’s appearance over recent years. 

Flood submerges central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Flooding caused by torrential downpours in central Vietnam has taken five lives, injured four people while eight have gone missing.

Vietnam’s skill contests gradually approach world quality
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

With adjustments and changes, the national skills contest is coming closer to regional and world quality standards.

The first images of HCM City's metro train and Long Binh depot
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The first carriages of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro train, transported from Kasado port (Japan), arrived in HCM City's Khanh Hoi Port on October 8. They were then transported to Long Binh depot in District 9 on October 10.

Vietnam confirms two more imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 1,107
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirmed two more COVID-19 cases, both imported, between 6am and 6pm on October 10, raising the national tally to 1,107, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

International flights to Vietnam suspended, waiting for quarantine standards
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Air carriers have temporarily suspended international flights to Vietnam to wait for specific instructions on quarantine standards.

Vietnam does well on inequality reduction commitment
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

Vietnam has done well on the Commitment to Reducing Inequality Index (CRII), coming second within ASEAN, and ranking 77 out of 158 countries this year, according to a new analysis from Oxfam and the Development Finance International.

Bringing a measure of happiness to Yen Bai
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

For the first time ever in Vietnam, a happiness index has been included in a provincial plan for socio-economic development as a key indicator besides conventional metrics such as GDP, poverty rate, employment and social investment.

Helpful boy passes tough competition to medical university
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

A medical university has offered free training to a student in Thanh Hoa Province after his moving story of helping a disabled friend at school was shared.

UPM to foster local and regional higher education upgrades
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

Vietnam has introduced university performance metrics, or UPM, to rate national and regional establishments, as well as provide valuable evaluation information of the universities. 

PM asks for non-stop toll collections to go into service immediately
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive to accelerate the application of automated non-stop toll collection services nationwide.

