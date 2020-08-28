Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
29/08/2020 00:14:59 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 26 patients recover

28/08/2020    23:37 GMT+7

Vietnam confirmed two more COVID-19 cases on August 28 evening, including one in the central city of Da Nang and one imported case, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Vietnam confirmed two more COVID-19 cases on August 28 evening, including one in the central city of Da Nang and one imported case, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. 

The 29-year-old female patient in Bac Son Tra district, Da Nang, had close contact with Patient 1,036 and was found positive to SARS-CoV-2 on August 27.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old man in Hanoi arrived at Van Don airport in Quang Ninh on flight VN5062 from Russia on August 11. He was put under quarantine in Hai Duong province upon his arrival, during which he shared a room with Patient 1,034.

On August 25, he completed his quarantine period and came to a rented room on Hang Bai street, Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi. Two days later, he was tested positive for the virus by the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control.

As of August 28 evening, Vietnam recorded 1,038 COVID-19 infection cases, 689 of them are locally-transmitted. The number of new cases related to Da Nang has amounted to 547 since July 25.

 

As many as 69,485 people who had close contacts with patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined, including 1,466 in hospitals, 18,200 at other establishments and 49,819 at their homes.

Also according to the committee, 20 patients treated at Hoa Vang medical centre were given the all-clear of the virus the same day, together with three others at Da Nang Lung Hospital, one at the Ho Chi Minh Hospital for Tropical Diseases, one at Long Dien district’s medical centre in Ba Ria – Vung Tau and another at Hoa Lu district’s medical centre in Ninh Binh, raising the total number of recovery cases to 663.

Among patients under treatment at medical establishment, 46 tested negative for the virus once, 48 others twice and 29 three times. Vietnam has so far recorded 30 deaths related to the disease.

Amid the complicated developments of the pandemic, the Health Ministry suggested residents download Bluezone app to receive infection risk warnings. VNA

 
 

.
Hanoi's largest flyover opens to traffic
Hanoi's largest flyover opens to traffic
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Hanoi's biggest overpass at the Hoang Quoc Viet-Nguyen Van Huyen crossroad in Cau Giay District opened to traffic this morning after 10 months of construction.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 28
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 28
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam reports more Covid-19 reinfection cases

Hanoi woman infected with Whitmore’s disease
Hanoi woman infected with Whitmore’s disease
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Hanoi's Son Tay General Hospital today announced that a woman in Hanoi has been infected with Melioidosis, also known as Whitmore’s disease, which is caused by bacterium Burkholderia pseudomalle.

Student from Hai Phong places first in A-exam group at high school finals
Student from Hai Phong places first in A-exam group at high school finals
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

With a 29.75 score, Nguyen Trung Hai from Hai Phong, has gained the highest score among A-group students at the high school finals.

Nam Dinh leads country in 2020 high school graduation exam scores
Nam Dinh leads country in 2020 high school graduation exam scores
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Nam Dinh and Binh Duong have taken the lead for the highest average high-school graduation exam scores this year, according to statistics from 62 provinces and cities in Vietnam.

Tay Ninh: man bitten by 3m-long cobra survives
Tay Ninh: man bitten by 3m-long cobra survives
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

A 38-year-old in the southern province of Tay Ninh brought a live cobra nearly 3km long with him, wrapped around his arm, to the General Hospital of Tay Ninh Province’s emergency ward.

VN schools ready for opening ceremony, new academic year
VN schools ready for opening ceremony, new academic year
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

More than 50 provinces and cities nationwide have announced schedules for the new school year and prepared scenarios to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suspect in Thai Nguyen fatal shooting arrested
Suspect in Thai Nguyen fatal shooting arrested
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

A man suspected of shooting two people and killing one in Thai Nguyen Province on Wednesday night was arrested after a four-hour search, police announced on Thursday morning.

Traffic infrastructure projects lag behind schedule
Traffic infrastructure projects lag behind schedule
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Construction on many traffic infrastructure projects is running behind schedule due to a slow land clearance process.

HCM City ensures that all children will attend school in upcoming academic year
HCM City ensures that all children will attend school in upcoming academic year
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

HCM City will ensure that all school-aged children will be able to attend school and that first graders will study under the new training programme this year, said Duong Anh Duc, deputy chairman of the city People’s Committee.   

30% of level 4 public services expected to go online this year
30% of level 4 public services expected to go online this year
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged ministries and localities to have 30 per cent of their online public services reach level 4 by the end of this year.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 27
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 27
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

 More Vietnamese test positive for Covid-19 abroad

The unique corn market in HCM City
The unique corn market in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

There is a unique market in HCM City, which sells only one product – corn.

Online teaching to continue post-COVID
Online teaching to continue post-COVID
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

General schools and universities have organized online teaching for the last six months because of Covid-19. However, even when the pandemic ends, online teaching will still continue.

Different types of coronavirus tests explained
Different types of coronavirus tests explained
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

Many people are confused about the different types of COVID-19 tests available in Vietnam.

New decree on administrative fines in border management
New decree on administrative fines in border management
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

Individuals who commit administrative violations in national border management and protection will face a maximum fine of VND50 million (US$2,160) under a newly-issued decree.

Over 4,300 people killed in traffic accidents in eight months
Over 4,300 people killed in traffic accidents in eight months
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

As many as 4,342 people were killed and 6,727 injured in 9,170 traffic accidentsin Vietnam in the past eight months according to statistics from the National Committee on Traffic Safety.

Hanoi schools to hold streamlined school-year opening ceremony
Hanoi schools to hold streamlined school-year opening ceremony
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

The Hanoi Department of Education and Training has required local schools to hold short and solemn opening ceremonies for the new school year to both create a jubilant atmosphere for students and ensure observance of epidemic control measures.

HCM City struggles with class shortage at public schools
HCM City struggles with class shortage at public schools
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

Thousands of students in HCM City are facing a shortage of classrooms at public schools for the new school year.

Facelift for Hoan Kiem Lake nears completion
Facelift for Hoan Kiem Lake nears completion
SOCIETYicon  26/08/2020 

The paving of areas around Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake with a high-quality natural stone has been almost completed.

. Latest news

