Two new COVID-19 cases reported on Sept. 2 afternoon

Vietnam recorded two more COVID-19 cases on September 2 afternoon, including one community infection in northern Hai Duong province and one imported case in south central Khanh Hoa province.

A medical worker conducts COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

The new infections brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam to 1,046, said the Ministry of Health.

Patient 1,045 is a 72-year-old man residing in Thong Nhat commune, Gia Loc district, Hai Duong province.

He got fever, headache and tiredness on August 19 and was brought to the Hai Duong General Hospital on August 30, where his samples were taken for testing.

The testing results released on September 1 by the Hai Duong Centre for Disease Control and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology showed that he was positive for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The patient was then transferred to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district for quarantine and treatment. His sample tested on September 2 by the hospital was also positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Patient 1,046 is a 30-year-old male sailor on board the ship Nippon Maru from Japan. He was quarantined upon his arrival in Khanh Hoa on August 30.

His sample was tested by the Nha Trang Pasteur Institute and showed positive for the virus. The patient is now quarantined and treated at the Khanh Hoa Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

According to the Treatment Subcommittee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, 11 patients were given the all-clear of the virus on September 2.

As many as 66,946 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined across the country, including 3,672 in hospitals, 15,868 in other establishments and 47,406 at home./.VNA