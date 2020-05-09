Two officials charged with land management violations

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
The Investigation Police Agency in central Phu Yen Province has started legal proceedings over two officials in Song Cau Town for their violations on land management.

Le Van The, former head of the Natural Resources and Environment Office in Song Cau Town at the police office for land management violations. 

Le Van The, former head of the Natural Resources and Environment Office in Song Cau Town, and Nguyen Hai Phuong, senior official of the office, have signed more than 435 documents to illegally change the land use purpose for more than 100,000 square metres of land in the province.

The two suspects have been prohibited to leave their places of residence.

According to the police, between April 2018 and November 2019, The and Phuong took advantage of their positions to consult the People's Committee of Song Cau Town to approve the land use purposes of more than 100,000 square metres of land.

 

The land was inconsistent with the planning and was not in the land use plan approved by the competent authorities.

Of that, The signed 254 documents and Phuong signed 181 documents to change the purpose of land use certificates to commercial purposes.  VNS

The Central Military Procuracy has completed an indictment to prosecute a former high ranking official from the Ministry of Defence and other defendants for violations relating to fraud and land management.  

More than 176,800sq.m of agricultural land in Phan Thiet City had its status changed to residential land from early 2016 until September 2018 in wrongful decisions by the city’s People’s Committee.

 
 

.
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

Vietnamese citizens return home safely from US

Lung transplant considered for ailing British COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

The Ministry of Health (MoH) is considering a lung transplant for a British man infected with COVID-19, who was the 91st patient and also the most severe case in the country.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Supreme People’s Court on Friday rejected the request of Supreme People’s Procuracy to re-investigate Ho Duy Hai’s case.

SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training has directed all schools in the city to apply online enrollment for the next school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Vietnamese Lt Col Nguyen Thi Lien has taken it upon herself to help out – by making masks for her colleagues stationed in Central Africa. 

SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Export of drugs used for COVID-19 treatment to be resumed

SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

In an effort to prevent coronavirus spread, many schools are telling their students to wear anti droplet face shields.

SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Domestic passenger transportation services will resume from 0:00 on May 8 to meet people's traveling demand as the COVID-19 epidemic is under control in Vietnam, said the Ministry of Transport.

SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

The northeastern province of Quang Ninh is planning to build a riverside road connecting with the Ha Long-Hai Phong-Hanoi expressway.

YOUR VIETNAMicon  08/05/2020 

66 years ago, Vietnam became famous throughout the world for the Dien Bien Phu Victory which “resounded throughout the five continents and was world-shaking”. 

SOCIETYicon  07/05/2020 

Vietnam recorded 17 more imported COVID-19 cases as of 6pm on May 7, raising the total to 288.

SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Traffic police forces will launch a month-long campaign nationwide from May 15 to June 14 to investigate and punish transport infringements and restore transport safety.

SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Infectious disease doctors discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Vietnam and how it differs from other parts of the world with Health & Life newspaper.

SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong called for the country's pig farmers to redevelop their stocks safely and quickly during a conference on Wednesday.

SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Ten motorbike racers in Hanoi have been sentenced to between five and 16 months in prison for causing public disorder during the country’s social distancing period.

SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Hanoi City’s Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project is 99% complete, but some technical problems, hiccups in construction work assessment and approval and difficult procedures have delayed the railway’s launch date.

SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

On opposite sides of the country, brothers Danh Hai and Danh Thanh Tai have been defending Vietnam’s borders to push back COVID-19. 

SOCIETYicon  07/05/2020 

Approximately 230 Vietnamese nurse practitioners are to be recruited in order to both study and work in Germany as part of the “Triple Win Nurses – Recruitment of Trainees from Vietnam” co-operation project.

SOCIETYicon  07/05/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has just issued a formal document to ask Departments of Education & Training and tertiary educational institutes to carry out certain tasks to ensure cyber security in online learning activities.

SOCIETYicon  07/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, while chairing a cabinet meeting in Hanoi on May 7, spoke of easing certain measures introduced to tackle the COVID-19, including the removal of social distancing measures at schools.

