Two officials charged with land management violations

The Investigation Police Agency in central Phu Yen Province has started legal proceedings over two officials in Song Cau Town for their violations on land management.

Le Van The, former head of the Natural Resources and Environment Office in Song Cau Town at the police office for land management violations. — VNA/VNS Photo

Le Van The, former head of the Natural Resources and Environment Office in Song Cau Town, and Nguyen Hai Phuong, senior official of the office, have signed more than 435 documents to illegally change the land use purpose for more than 100,000 square metres of land in the province.

The two suspects have been prohibited to leave their places of residence.

According to the police, between April 2018 and November 2019, The and Phuong took advantage of their positions to consult the People's Committee of Song Cau Town to approve the land use purposes of more than 100,000 square metres of land.

The land was inconsistent with the planning and was not in the land use plan approved by the competent authorities.

Of that, The signed 254 documents and Phuong signed 181 documents to change the purpose of land use certificates to commercial purposes. VNS

