Two Taiwanese prosecuted for trafficking 600 kilos of meth

 
 
23/06/2020    10:13 GMT+7

The HCM City People’s Procuracy has launched criminal proceedings against two Taiwanese drug traffickers.

Two Taiwanese prosecuted for trafficking 600 kilos of meth hinh anh 1

Chiang Wei Chih and the drug haul 

Chiang Wei Chih, 32, and Yeh Ching Wei, 34, were arrested while transporting 606 kilograms of meth - the largest ever haul in Vietnam.

On April 12, traffic cameras at the Huynh Man Dat - Vo Van Kiet intersection in District 5 detected a car and two trucks backed up to each other and a load being transferred.

When officers approached, the truck onto which the consignment was being loaded and the car quickly drove off but they were later intercepted by pursuing police.

 

Inside the truck were 60 unusually heavy speakers packed in cartons.

The two Taiwanese were not able to provide documents for the goods and were taken into custody.

Officers checking the speakers the next day found 10 sealed packs with 606 kilos of meth inside each./. VNA

 
 

