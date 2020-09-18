Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Two-time int’l Olympiad gold medallists to receive first-class Labour Order

19/09/2020    13:25 GMT+7

Students who win a gold medal at International Olympiads, or triumph at science and engineering fairs (ISEF) for two consecutive times, 

and those who secure a gold medal at World Skills Competitions (WorldSkills) will be honoured with the first-class Labour Order, according to the Government’s Decree No.110/2020-ND-CP.

Two-time int’l Olympiad gold medallists to receive first-class Labour Order hinh anh 1

Ho Viet Duc (centre) in Thua Thien-Hue province is honoured for winning a gold medal at the 2020 International Biology Olympiad 

The second-class Labour Orders will be presented to one-time International Olympiad gold medallists or first prize winners at the ISEF, along with silver medallists of WorldSkills or the gold medallists of WorldSkills Asia.

The decree also stated that those who win a silver medal at International Olympiads and the ISEF or a gold at Asian Olympiads, and third-place winners at World Skills or silver medallists at WorldSkills Asia will be awarded the third-class Labour Order.

 

Certificates of merit from the Prime Minister will be presented to students who come third at International Olympiads, ISEF or WorldSkills Asia, and rank second at Asian Olympiads or first at WorldSkills ASEAN.

Meanwhile, certificates of merit from the Minister of Education and Training and the Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs will be presented to those who claim bronzes at Asian Olympiads, silver or bronze medals at WorldSkills ASEAN, consolation prizes at international competitions.

The decree also stipulates cash prizes for winners at International Olympiads, ISEF and WorldSkills.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Localities deal with consequences of Storm Noul
Localities deal with consequences of Storm Noul
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

At least one person was killed, 29 were injured and more than 1,700 houses’ roofs were blown away after Storm Noul made landfall in Quang Bình and Thua Thien-Hue provinces at around 10am on Friday morning.

Body of missing Vietnamese trainee in Japan found
Body of missing Vietnamese trainee in Japan found
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Japanese search and rescue forces have found the body of a Vietnamese trainee who went missing in a mudslide triggered by Typhoon Haishen, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka said on September 18.

Digital knowledge for a smart university
Digital knowledge for a smart university
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Doctor Nguyen Hoang Son, director of the Centre for Information and Libraries at the Hanoi National University of Education, and Vice President of the Vietnam Libraries Association, talks about the development of a digital centre 

Man donates family cemetery land to build school
Man donates family cemetery land to build school
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Hundreds of students and teachers of Xam Khoe Secondary have received an education over the last decade, thanks to Ha Minh Thiet's donation of nearly 8,000 sq.m of his family’s cemetery land in 2010 

The four most expensive mushrooms sought by wealthy Vietnamese
The four most expensive mushrooms sought by wealthy Vietnamese
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Although the price of these species of mushrooms is up to millions of VND, they are still favored by the wealthy in Vietnam.

Storm Noul makes landfall in central Vietnam
Storm Noul makes landfall in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Storm Noul, the fifth to enter the East Sea this year, made landfall in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on September 18 morning, causing heavy downpours, strong winds and lightning.

Vietnam embraces digital transformation, online teaching in education sector
Vietnam embraces digital transformation, online teaching in education sector
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Thai Van Thanh, director of the Nghe An Education and Training Department, said if there are favorable conditions, online teaching will bring big benefits, especially in remote areas.

Those entering Vietnam charged for concentrated quarantine from Sept 1
Those entering Vietnam charged for concentrated quarantine from Sept 1
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Those entering Vietnam from September 1 have to pay costs of their quarantine at concentrated facilities, as Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently agreed with the Finance Ministry’s proposal related to this issue.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 18
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on September 18 morning

Transport ministry prepares for resumption of international flights
Transport ministry prepares for resumption of international flights
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

The plan for the flights' resumption needs to be approved by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, chair of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Storm Noul makes landfall in Thua Thien-Hue
Storm Noul makes landfall in Thua Thien-Hue
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Storm Noul, the fifth to enter the East Sea this year, made landfall in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on September 18 morning, causing heavy downpours, strong winds and lightning.

WB report outlines increase in Vietnam's human capital index 2020
WB report outlines increase in Vietnam's human capital index 2020
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Vietnam’s human capital index 2020 is higher than average for the East Asia & Pacific region and lower-middle income countries, although the stunted rate among children reached up to 25%, according to the World Bank.

Remote examination and treatment project a breakthrough for health sector
Remote examination and treatment project a breakthrough for health sector
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

The Ministry of Health is implementing a remote medical examination and treatment project for 2020-2025 to ensure the sustainable development of the health sector.

Da Nang students return to schools under strict regulations
Da Nang students return to schools under strict regulations
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

Students in the central city of Da Nang has returned to school as the Covid-19 outbreak has been brought under control.

Storm heading towards Vietnam’s central region, expected to hit land on Friday
Storm heading towards Vietnam’s central region, expected to hit land on Friday
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

Noul, the fifth storm to enter the East Sea this year, is gaining strength, heading to the central region of Vietnam and expectedly makes land on Friday.

Thousands of foreigners permitted to enter HCM City for work
Thousands of foreigners permitted to enter HCM City for work
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

HCM City’s Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has raised a proposal to the municipal People’s Committee, regarding the entry of 7,000 foreign experts amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 17
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 17
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases in community for 15 days

School accidents: a burning issue
School accidents: a burning issue
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

To minimize the number of school accidents, there must be a reasonable framework with strict and clear discipline, and if necessary, cases must be brought to court for criminal proceedings, experts say.

Dong Tam case: Justice observed, consciences awakened
Dong Tam case: Justice observed, consciences awakened
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

The week-long first-instance trial of suspects charged with “murder” or “resisting on-duty officers” over a deadly incident in Dong Tam commune in Hanoi’s My Duc district has concluded, 

