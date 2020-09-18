Two-time int’l Olympiad gold medallists to receive first-class Labour Order

Students who win a gold medal at International Olympiads, or triumph at science and engineering fairs (ISEF) for two consecutive times,

and those who secure a gold medal at World Skills Competitions (WorldSkills) will be honoured with the first-class Labour Order, according to the Government’s Decree No.110/2020-ND-CP.

Ho Viet Duc (centre) in Thua Thien-Hue province is honoured for winning a gold medal at the 2020 International Biology Olympiad

The second-class Labour Orders will be presented to one-time International Olympiad gold medallists or first prize winners at the ISEF, along with silver medallists of WorldSkills or the gold medallists of WorldSkills Asia.

The decree also stated that those who win a silver medal at International Olympiads and the ISEF or a gold at Asian Olympiads, and third-place winners at World Skills or silver medallists at WorldSkills Asia will be awarded the third-class Labour Order.

Certificates of merit from the Prime Minister will be presented to students who come third at International Olympiads, ISEF or WorldSkills Asia, and rank second at Asian Olympiads or first at WorldSkills ASEAN.

Meanwhile, certificates of merit from the Minister of Education and Training and the Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs will be presented to those who claim bronzes at Asian Olympiads, silver or bronze medals at WorldSkills ASEAN, consolation prizes at international competitions.

The decree also stipulates cash prizes for winners at International Olympiads, ISEF and WorldSkills.VNA