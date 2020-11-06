Two US fugitives extradited to the US

US and Vietnamese law enforcement authorities have coordinated in arresting and extraditing two US fugitives located in Ho Chi Minh City and Vung Tau City.

The two citizens were arrested in October in Vietnam based on US federal arrest warrants, according to a media release of the US Embassy in Hanoi.

The first fugitive was charged in the US on ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and was on a top ten most wanted list in the US state of Arizona.

Meanwhile, the US state of South Carolina charged the second fugitive for drug manufacturing, distribution, purchase, and possession.

Both subjects fled the US, initiating international fugitive investigations. The US Marshals Service, US Homeland Security Investigations, the Diplomatic Security Service, Criminal Investigative Liaison Branch in Washington, DC, and the Office of Overseas Criminal Investigations at the US Embassy in Hanoi coordinated with the Office of Police Investigation Agency, who after months of investigative work, located and arrested the fugitives in Ho Chi Minh City and Vung Tau City.

On October 23, 2020 both fugitives departed Vietnam for the United States under US Marshals Service escort.

The Media Release says the United States applauds the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam for its assistance with these two cases and looks forward to future cooperation on fugitive and other law enforcement issues.

Both fugitives are now being held in confinement in the US state of California until they face pending charges in US courts. VOV/US Embassy