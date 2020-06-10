Two Vietnamese universities listed in QS world rankings

UK educational organisation Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) announced its 2021 QS World University Rankings on June 10, with the Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi and VNU - HCM City finding places in the 801-1,000 group.

Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City (Source: sggp.org.vn)

The rankings feature 1,002 of the world’s most prestigious universities in 93 countries and territories, based on a methodology that assesses each institution on six metrics, including its reputation among academics and employers. There were 47 new entrants in this year’s top 1,000, while more than 5,500 universities were evaluated and considered for inclusion.

MIT in the US continued its record-breaking streak at the head of the rankings, leading the way for the ninth year in a row. The big story, however, is the impressive gains made by Asian universities, with a record 26 from the region now featuring in the top 100.

Singapore has two educational institutions in the top 15, while 20 Malaysian universities are in the top 1,000.

The US again boasts the most top universities, with four in the top 5./.VNA