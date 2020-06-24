Two Vietnamese universities win place among QS rankings.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), an education organisation based in the UK, announced on June 24 that two Vietnamese universities have made it into the QS Top 50 Under 50 2021,

which ranks the world’s best universities which have been founded within the past 50 years.

Vietnam National University in Hanoi is named in the QS Top 50 Under 50 2021.

In line with the list, both Vietnam National University in Hanoi and Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City have been named within the 101st to 150th group.

This marks the first time that the Vietnam National University in Hanoi has broken into the list.

Last year saw the Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City be the only Vietnamese representative to make the QS Top 50 Under 50 2020.

Topping the list, Nanyang Technological University continues to lead the way for young universities, a table exclusively for academic institutions worldwide which are less than 50 years old.

Originally published in 2012, the QS Top 50 Under 50 allows some of the world's top young universities to shine and since 2015 has tripled its range to include the Next 100 Under 50.

The QS ranking is one of the three most prestigious lists in terms of university rankings globally, alongside China’s Shanghai Academic Ranking of World Universities and the UK’s Times Higher Education rankings. VOV

