Two Vietnamese universities win place among QS rankings

 
 
24/06/2020    15:46 GMT+7

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), an education organisation based in the UK, announced on June 24 that two Vietnamese universities have made it into the QS Top 50 Under 50 2021, 

which ranks the world’s best universities which have been founded within the past 50 years.

two vietnamese universities win place among qs rankings hinh 0
Vietnam National University in Hanoi is named in the QS Top 50 Under 50 2021.

In line with the list, both Vietnam National University in Hanoi and Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City have been named within the 101st to 150th group.

This marks the first time that the Vietnam National University in Hanoi has broken into the list.

Last year saw the Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City be the only Vietnamese representative to make the QS Top 50 Under 50 2020. 

two vietnamese universities win place among qs rankings hinh 1
Two Vietnamese universities win place among QS rankings.
 

Topping the list, Nanyang Technological University continues to lead the way for young universities, a table exclusively for academic institutions worldwide which are less than 50 years old.

Originally published in 2012, the QS Top 50 Under 50 allows some of the world's top young universities to shine and since 2015 has tripled its range to include the Next 100 Under 50.

The QS ranking is one of the three most prestigious lists in terms of university rankings globally, alongside China’s Shanghai Academic Ranking of World Universities and the UK’s Times Higher Education rankings. VOV

Tra Vinh University named in 2020 World’s Universities with Real Impact rankings

Tra Vinh University was the only university in Vietnam named among the Top 100 World’s Universities with Real Impact (WURI) rankings for 2020, the university reported on June 15.

Two Vietnamese universities listed in QS world rankings

UK educational organisation Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) announced its 2021 QS World University Rankings on June 10, with the Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi and VNU - HCM City finding places in the 801-1,000 group.

 
 

Latest news

