Two Vietnamese youths to meet with ASEAN leaders at upcoming summit

Two young Vietnamese representatives, Nguyen Phuong Thao and Le Anh Tien, will join 18 peers from other ASEAN countries to meet with ASEAN leaders at this week’s 36th ASEAN Summit.

Nguyen Phuong Thao (L) and Le Anh Tien (R) will meet with ASEAN leaders at upcoming summit.

The summit, to be held online on June 26, will offer regional young people the chance to exchange views with ASEAN leaders on a number of burning issues facing the grouping, including voluntary activities, starts-up, and essential skills in Industry 4.0.

Thao, 20, first rose to prominence as an outstanding Vietnamese youth in 2018 when she achieved a gold medal in the International Biology Olympiad after scoring 98.13 out of a total of 100 points.

For her achievement, she went on to receive a third-class Labour Order and a Certificate of Merit granted by the State President.

Meanwhile, Tien, 30, is a founder and CEO of Chatbot Vietnam Technology Joint Stock Company, a firms which runs Bot Ban Hang, a chatbot platform that is used by sellers and advertisers throughout Vietnam.

Since its inception, thousands of firms have gone on to install the platform with some 10 million users in the United States, the Republic of Korea, Japan, as well as locally in Vietnam.

When participating in the meeting, Tien has set a target of sharing some of the difficulties that starts-up face with young people in the Southeast Asian region, together with solving some of the challenges and improving links among the youth.

The meeting and sidelines events will be jointly organised on June 25-26 by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, together with the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam. VOV