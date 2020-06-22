Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/06/2020 16:31:53 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Two Vietnamese youths to meet with ASEAN leaders at upcoming summit

 
 
22/06/2020    15:25 GMT+7

Two young Vietnamese representatives, Nguyen Phuong Thao and Le Anh Tien, will join 18 peers from other ASEAN countries to meet with ASEAN leaders at this week’s 36th ASEAN Summit.

two vietnamese youths to meet with asean leaders at upcoming summit hinh 0
Nguyen Phuong Thao (L) and Le Anh Tien (R) will meet with ASEAN leaders at upcoming summit.

The summit, to be held online on June 26, will offer regional young people the chance to exchange views with ASEAN leaders on a number of burning issues facing the grouping, including voluntary activities, starts-up, and essential skills in Industry 4.0.

Thao, 20, first rose to prominence as an outstanding Vietnamese youth in 2018 when she achieved a gold medal in the International Biology Olympiad after scoring 98.13 out of a total of 100 points.

For her achievement, she went on to receive a third-class Labour Order and a Certificate of Merit granted by the State President.

 

Meanwhile, Tien, 30, is a founder and CEO of Chatbot Vietnam Technology Joint Stock Company, a firms which runs Bot Ban Hang, a chatbot platform that is used by sellers and advertisers throughout Vietnam.

Since its inception, thousands of firms have gone on to install the platform with some 10 million users in the United States, the Republic of Korea, Japan, as well as locally in Vietnam.

When participating in the meeting, Tien has set a target of sharing some of the difficulties that starts-up face with young people in the Southeast Asian region, together with solving some of the challenges and improving links among the youth.

The meeting and sidelines events will be jointly organised on June 25-26 by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, together with the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam. VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Da Nang students finish runner-up at int’l architecture competition
Da Nang students finish runner-up at int’l architecture competition
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A group comprised of four students from Da Nang were awarded the runner-up title at the UrbanactionsHK competition which recently concluded in Hong Kong (China).

Drones used in rice farming in central Vietnam
Drones used in rice farming in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The central province of Quang Nam and the Loc Troi Group have launched the use of drones in agriculture production – the first step in boosting hi-tech farming and joining the global farm produce supply chain in the near future.

Bird’s eye view of Hanoi’s half-built elevated ring road No. 2
Bird’s eye view of Hanoi’s half-built elevated ring road No. 2
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

The ring road is expected to reduce traffic congestion in the capital city.

Heat wave sends temperature up to 42 degrees C in northern, central regions
Heat wave sends temperature up to 42 degrees C in northern, central regions
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A new heat wave is forecast to hit the northern and central regions from June 22 – 24 and could push the temperature up to 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 degree Fahrenheit) in some areas.

Coronavirus: Brazil becomes second country to pass 50,000 deaths
Coronavirus: Brazil becomes second country to pass 50,000 deaths
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Growing political unrest adds to Brazil's woes, days after it confirmed more than 1m Covid-19 cases.

Germany coronavirus: Extra police enforce German tower block quarantine
Germany coronavirus: Extra police enforce German tower block quarantine
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The move follows clashes with residents who tried to break through a police cordon.

HCM City warns about illegal entry for medical treatment
HCM City warns about illegal entry for medical treatment
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

HCM City's Centre for Disease Control warned hospitals and health centres, including small clinics, private clinics, and the community to be alert to those illegally entering the city for medical treatment.

Risk of dengue fever outbreak in Hanoi
Risk of dengue fever outbreak in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Environmental pollution, waste and temporary houses at construction sites are risk factors for a dengue outbreak in Hanoi, said Nguyen Khac Hien, director of Hanoi Department of Health.

Non-stop toll collection to be applied nationwide by year-end
Non-stop toll collection to be applied nationwide by year-end
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered toll booths nationwide to switch to automated non-stop toll collection no later than December 31 this year.

'Lucky' hammock helped war correspondent safely report the news from the frontline
'Lucky' hammock helped war correspondent safely report the news from the frontline
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

Journalism can be a very dangerous job, especially for war correspondents who often put their own lives on the line as they report the news.

Safety Delivered: utilising media to promote usage of crash helmet
Safety Delivered: utilising media to promote usage of crash helmet
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Safety Delivered, a programme implemented by non-profit Asia Injury Prevention (AIP) Foundation and supported by The UPS Foundation since 2017, is set to launch a series of multimedia campaigns,

Prison escapee arrested in Quang Nam
Prison escapee arrested in Quang Nam
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

A convicted murderer who escaped from prison has been recaptured – after he was found playing online video games at an internet café.

Vietnam Family Festival 2020 to take place on June 26 – 28
Vietnam Family Festival 2020 to take place on June 26 – 28
SOCIETYicon  21/06/2020 

A host of activities are scheduled during the 2020 Vietnam Family Festival to be held at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts in Hanoi from June 26 – 28.

American professor suspended after demanding Vietnamese student Anglicise her name
American professor suspended after demanding Vietnamese student Anglicise her name
SOCIETYicon  20/06/2020 

A university professor in the US has been placed on leave after he twice demanded a student of Vietnamese heritage 'Anglicise' her name as he said it “sounds like an insult in English".

Education Ministry told not to compile textbooks
Education Ministry told not to compile textbooks
SOCIETYicon  21/06/2020 

National Assembly deputies have agreed to the Ministry of Education and Training’s (MOET) proposal on not acting as a compiler of textbooks for general education.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 20
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 20
SOCIETYicon  20/06/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases reported on June 20

HCMC up, Hanoi down in expensive cities for expats list
HCMC up, Hanoi down in expensive cities for expats list
VIDEOicon  20/06/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City edged up nine places in a global ranking of the most expensive places for expatriates in 2020, while Hanoi moved down four places.

Suspected bomb under Hanoi bridge
Suspected bomb under Hanoi bridge
SOCIETYicon  20/06/2020 

The authorities in Hanoi blocked a part of the Red River under Long Bien Bridge on June 19 to search for a suspected bomb dating back to the American War.

HCM City: Taiwan-invested shoemaker sacks nearly 2,800 workers
HCM City: Taiwan-invested shoemaker sacks nearly 2,800 workers
SOCIETYicon  20/06/2020 

Footwear maker Pouyuen Vietnam Co. Ltd., which is based in Ho Chi Minh City's Binh Tan District ended its contract with nearly 2,800 workers on June 20, according to the Nguoi Lao Dong (Labourers) Newspaper.

160 foreign experts test covid-negative in Quang Ngai
160 foreign experts test covid-negative in Quang Ngai
SOCIETYicon  20/06/2020 

160 foreign experts who arrived to work in Quang Ngai Province have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 after the quarantine period.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 