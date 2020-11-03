Typhoon Molave leaves roads throughout central Vietnam damaged

The impact of typhoon Molave has served to damage the Ho Chi Minh Trail and La Son-Tuy Loan highway and key roads in the central region, with repair work set to carried out in a rapid manner to help bring transportation back to normal.
The Vietnam Air Force-Air Defense Force on November 1 dispatched a helicopter to deliver emergency supplies to approximately 3,000 local residents of two communes in Quang Nam completely isolated by flashfloods and landslides.
Vietnam aims to become a digital society by 2030. The country has been praised internationally for taking the lead in digital transformation in the education sector, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak.
The dormitory has two special students: Tat Minh, who was carried to school by a friend for 10 years, and Duc Quan, who suffers from Osteogenesis Imperfecta, and was carried to school by his parents over the last 12 years.
