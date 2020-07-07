Typhoon preparedness still lacking

Despite the efforts of authorities, typhoons continue to pose high risks of great human and material loss in Vietnam, experts have said.

Heavy rain causes landslide in Quynh Nhai District, the northern mountainous province of Son La leaving difficulties for local residents and vehicles in traveling. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyen Cuong

They were speaking at a conference on typhoons held on Monday in Hanoi by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

The experts said the number of workers specialised in dealing with typhoons was few and the country lacked necessary equipment for them.

Senior lieutenant-colonel Do Trung Sy, deputy head of the Economy-National Defence 356 Team in Phong Tho District, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau, said local terrain was full of obstacles with lots of mountains and slopes so soldiers struggled to access the scene of the typhoon and could not help each other whenever typhoons struck.

Local residents often make houses on slopes, or temporary tents on their fields leaving danger caused by landslides and flashfloods. Their awareness of preventive measures was limited while task forces only had simple tools and equipment, he said.

To improve the problem, every year the team set up different plans in case typhoons hit different communes, forecast places that could face landslides and trained the task force based on the plan.

Education on preventive measures is spread regularly to local residents.

Every year, the team assigns inspectors to work with local authorities to conduct surveys in places at high risk and then move residents to safe places.

Ly Phu Hanh, chairman of the Vang Ma Chai Commune People’s Committee in Phong Tho District, said the commune was setting up a resettlement zone in Hoang Then Village with more than 40 houses.

Priority will be given to people living in the most dangerous places.

Nguyen Truong Son, deputy director of the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority (VDMA) under the MARD, said that the VDMA had proposed the MARD strengthen dykes and asked localities to prepare for flood season this year, especially coastal ones.

Data systems on forecasts and typhoon information will be improved, he said. VNS

Northern Lao Cai province hardest hit by heavy rain Torrential rain and heavy floods over the weekend have caused almost damage worth almost a half million USD to northern mountainous provinces.