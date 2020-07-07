Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Typhoon preparedness still lacking

07/07/2020    15:17 GMT+7

Despite the efforts of authorities, typhoons continue to pose high risks of great human and material loss in Vietnam, experts have said.

Heavy rain causes landslide in Quynh Nhai District, the northern mountainous province of Son La leaving difficulties for local residents and vehicles in traveling. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyen Cuong

They were speaking at a conference on typhoons held on Monday in Hanoi by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

The experts said the number of workers specialised in dealing with typhoons was few and the country lacked necessary equipment for them.

Senior lieutenant-colonel Do Trung Sy, deputy head of the Economy-National Defence 356 Team in Phong Tho District, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau, said local terrain was full of obstacles with lots of mountains and slopes so soldiers struggled to access the scene of the typhoon and could not help each other whenever typhoons struck.

Local residents often make houses on slopes, or temporary tents on their fields leaving danger caused by landslides and flashfloods. Their awareness of preventive measures was limited while task forces only had simple tools and equipment, he said.

To improve the problem, every year the team set up different plans in case typhoons hit different communes, forecast places that could face landslides and trained the task force based on the plan.

Education on preventive measures is spread regularly to local residents.

 

Every year, the team assigns inspectors to work with local authorities to conduct surveys in places at high risk and then move residents to safe places.

Ly Phu Hanh, chairman of the Vang Ma Chai Commune People’s Committee in Phong Tho District, said the commune was setting up a resettlement zone in Hoang Then Village with more than 40 houses.

Priority will be given to people living in the most dangerous places.

Nguyen Truong Son, deputy director of the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority (VDMA) under the MARD, said that the VDMA had proposed the MARD strengthen dykes and asked localities to prepare for flood season this year, especially coastal ones.

Data systems on forecasts and typhoon information will be improved, he said. VNS

Torrential rain and heavy floods over the weekend have caused almost damage worth almost a half million USD to northern mountainous provinces.

Flash floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains have killed three people and injured three others in northern Vietnam over the past day.

 
 

.
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The State spends big money to build and operate schools for the gifted, but many people think it is a waste of resources.

SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

21 lecturers and specialists involved in quality assurance from vocational education and training schools across Vietnam have benefited from the “Informal Learning Opportunity in Vocational Education and Training Quality Assurance” course

SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Some foreign students may need to move to a university with in-person classes to stay in the US.

SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

It’s only the beginning of the morning but the parking lots on Phuong Mai street in Hanoi are full.

SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Twelve people involved in violations of banking operations at the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) will be brought to trial on July 20, according to the Hanoi People’s Court.

SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Desperate Indian families searching for remdesivir are paying excessive sums to black market dealers.

SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Many businesses are planning to reduce the number of employees on their payroll in the next few months.

SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam and the US have been working together for a number of decades already to clear away unexploded ordnance (UXO) left over from the war, which has proven to be fruitful, 

SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam entered the 82nd consecutive day without any new COVID-19 case in the community as of 6am on July 7, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Although Vietnam has obtained some achievements in improving the quality of its population, there is still room for improvement, said Do Xuan Tuyen, deputy minister of health.

SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Colonel Do Thanh Binh, deputy director of the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, talks to the media about paying traffic fines online via the national public service portal.

SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The percentage of poor and near-poor households in ethnic minority dominated areas in Vietnam is 3.5 times higher than the country’s average, the latest survey conducted by Committee on Ethnic Minority Affairs reveals. 

SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Online game has penetrated to Vietnam for many years and spread its popularity rapidly. However when a love of gaming has crossed into the danger zone, it would cause serious impacts to gamers.

SOCIETYicon  06/07/2020 

HCM City plans to stop construction of high-rise apartment buildings in downtown areas and focus instead on building such residential complexes along the first metro route in the eastern part of the city comprising districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc.

SOCIETYicon  06/07/2020 

The initial six months of the year saw 40 cases of food poisoning affect approximately 1,087 people, killing 15 individuals in the process, according to the General Statistics Office.

SOCIETYicon  06/07/2020 

Nearly 10,000 units of blood have been collected over the past month during the annual nationwide blood donation campaign Hành Trình Đỏ (Red Journey).

SOCIETYicon  06/07/2020 

Fourteen people in Thanh Hoa province have been suspected of coronavirus infection after their first test and they have all been transferred to Hanoi for further tests and monitoring, according to the provincial Centre for Diseases Control.

SOCIETYicon  06/07/2020 

HCM City schools will have 54,000 students entering primary, middle and secondary schools in the 2020-21 academic year.

SOCIETYicon  06/07/2020 

A group of 23 Chinese experts have started work on the long-delayed Cat Linh – Ha Dong urban railway line in Hanoi after successfully undergoing a 14-day quarantine period

SOCIETYicon  06/07/2020 

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, the northern and central regions will experience a new long heat wave with a highest temperature of over 40 degrees starting from July 6.

