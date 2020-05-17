Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
17/05/2020
Typhoon Vongfong kills four in Philippines

 
 
17/05/2020    14:05 GMT+7

Four people have been killed and 25 others injured by Typhoon Vongfong as it barreled across the Philippines, local media reported on May 16.

Vongfong, which made landfall on May 14, weakened to a severe tropical storm while crossing the main island of Luzon.

Over the next two days, it is forecast to pass east of Taiwan and approach Okinawa in Japan while further weakening.

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated, according to disaster response authorities.

 

To prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, designated evacuation shelters were being filled up to 50 percent capacity to ensure people were at least 1 meter apart.

Evacuees were also required to wear face masks at all times./.VNA

 
 

Strong storms forecasted to hit Vietnam this year
Strong storms forecasted to hit Vietnam this year
SOCIETY  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam would face up to 13 storms this year, including several major ones, said an official from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Vietnamese millennials turn quarantine experiences into app
Vietnamese millennials turn quarantine experiences into app
SOCIETY  8 giờ trước 

Returning to Vietnam on March 14, 22-year-old Nguyen Tuan Minh was among thousands of overseas students fleeing Europe after the continent becoming the global epicentre for COVID-19. 

Vietnam not in condition to declare Covid-19 free yet: Official
Vietnam not in condition to declare Covid-19 free yet: Official
SOCIETY  15/05/2020 

Vietnam should only declare Covid-19 free nationwide when all Covid-19 patients have been cured and there is no longer any risk of infection from overseas.

Barber truck offers free haircuts to people in need
Barber truck offers free haircuts to people in need
FEATURE  20 giờ trước 

There is nothing unusual about barbershops, but in HCM City there is a barbershop that moves.

Vietnamese ride-hailing drivers risk accidents with reckless driving
Vietnamese ride-hailing drivers risk accidents with reckless driving
SOCIETY  15/05/2020 

Almost one-third of ride-hailing drivers in Vietnam have had a road accident, with an astounding 80% attributing the cause to their own risky driving, according to new research.

Prolonged heat wave expected
Prolonged heat wave expected
SOCIETY  15/05/2020 

A heat wave affecting many parts of Vietnam is expected to continue, with temperatures reaching as high as 35-38 degrees Celsius.

Traffic police to make random inspections from May 15
Traffic police to make random inspections from May 15
SOCIETY  15/05/2020 

Traffic police nationwide will have the right to stop any driver to check their vehicle registration certificate, driving license, vehicle insurance, certificate of technical safety and environmental protection and other vehicle documents.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 15
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 15
SOCIETY  15/05/2020 

Trillions of VND spent from Central budget to combat Covid-19

Education Ministry requires to collect suitable tuition fee for online teaching
Education Ministry requires to collect suitable tuition fee for online teaching
SOCIETY  15/05/2020 

In its document to people’s committees in cities and provinces yesterday, the Ministry of Education and Training required private-run schools to collect suitable tuition fee for online teaching during Covid-19 closure.

VEC deputy general director arrested
VEC deputy general director arrested
SOCIETY  15/05/2020 

Le Quang Hao, deputy general director of State-run Vietnam Expressway Corporation, was arrested on May 11 over violations in the management of the Danang-Quang Ngai Expressway project.

Woman arrested for smuggling nearly 12,000 meth pills
Woman arrested for smuggling nearly 12,000 meth pills
SOCIETY  15/05/2020 

Police in the northern province of Son La on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly smuggling meth in Moc Chau Plantation Town in Moc Chau District.

Ten killed, many injured as under-construction wall collapses in Dong Nai
Ten killed, many injured as under-construction wall collapses in Dong Nai
SOCIETY  15/05/2020 

As of 5pm, the local medical sector confirmed 10 people were killed in the accident, including eight who died on the spot and two others at the district hospital.

Street food vendors required to wear face masks
Street food vendors required to wear face masks
SOCIETY  15/05/2020 

Street food vendors will have to wear face masks from now on while preparing food and drinks for customers and maintain a distance of at least one metre from customers, Hanoi’s Department of Health has said.

26 Vietnamese people volunteer to donate lungs to British pilot
26 Vietnamese people volunteer to donate lungs to British pilot
SOCIETY  15/05/2020 

As many as 26 Vietnamese people have volunteered to donate part of their lungs to save a critically ill British pilot, Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient, the National Co-ordination Centre for Human Organ Transplantation has said.

Fishermen stay within Vietnam's territorial waters
Fishermen stay within Vietnam’s territorial waters
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY  15/05/2020 

Despite China’s unilateral and unreasonable fishing ban in the East Sea, fishermen in central Vietnam are fishing within the country’s territorial waters in areas where sovereignty has been proven for generations.

Indonesian sailors from sunken ship return home
Indonesian sailors from sunken ship return home
SOCIETY  15/05/2020 

Five crew members of the Indonesian vessel Jagal Raya, which sank in waters off the coast of the Mekong Delta’s Soc Trang province, were transferred to the Vietnam Ocean Shipping Agency’s branch in Can Tho (VOSA Can Tho) on May 14 for repatriation.

24 new imported COVID-19 cases confirmed, tally at 312
24 new imported COVID-19 cases confirmed, tally at 312
SOCIETY  15/05/2020 

Twenty four people returning to Vietnam on a flight from Russia have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising the total to 312, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported on May 15 morning.

Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again
Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again
PHOTOS  15/05/2020 

Me Linh flower market has been bustling again since the lockdown period was lifted in Ha Loi Hamlet. Joy has returned to the faces of people from the flower gardens to every street corner in the hamlet.

VN Embassy takes necessary measures after murder of intern in Japan
VN Embassy takes necessary measures after murder of intern in Japan
POLITICS  15/05/2020 

The Embassy of Vietnam in Japan is closely following the investigation into the murder of a Vietnamese technical intern and will carry out the necessary citizen protection measures to ensure his legitimate rights and interests.

Potential emerges for Typhoon Vongfong to enter East Sea
Potential emerges for Typhoon Vongfong to enter East Sea
SOCIETY  14/05/2020 

Typhoon Vongfong is moving towards the eastern waters of the Philippines with strong winds close to the centre of the storm reaching between 100km and 135km per hour and is likely to change its direction to enter the East Sea.

