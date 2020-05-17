Typhoon Vongfong kills four in Philippines

Four people have been killed and 25 others injured by Typhoon Vongfong as it barreled across the Philippines, local media reported on May 16.

Vongfong, which made landfall on May 14, weakened to a severe tropical storm while crossing the main island of Luzon.

Over the next two days, it is forecast to pass east of Taiwan and approach Okinawa in Japan while further weakening.

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated, according to disaster response authorities.

To prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, designated evacuation shelters were being filled up to 50 percent capacity to ensure people were at least 1 meter apart.

Evacuees were also required to wear face masks at all times./.VNA