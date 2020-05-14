Typhoon Vongfong makes landfall in Philippines

Typhoon Vongfong made a landfall in the central Philippines on May 14, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee.

Satellite image shows Typhoon Vongfong (Photo: edition.cnn.com)

The Philippine weather forecast agency said that the typhoon, packing winds of 190 km/h, has caused widespread downpours. Flood and landslide warnings have been issued.

Before hitting the Manila metropolitan, it is forecast to sweep through many localities with millions of residents who remained in lockdown due to the COVID-19.

The country’s evacuation centres will only accept half of their designed capacity and people have to wear face masks and follow health regulations.

To date, the Philippines has recorded a total of 11,618 COVID-19 infections and 77 deaths.

The country weathers 20 tropical storms each year. A report of the Asian Development Bank in July 2019 showed that the Philippines loses 1 percent of its economic growth to natural disasters.

Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013 is the deadliest so far, as about 7,300 people were killed or went missing./.VNA