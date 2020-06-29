UK offers isolation exemption for 59 countries, including Vietnam

The UK government has moved to exempt arriving passengers from undergoing a 14-day period of self-isolation from 59 countries and territories, including Vietnam, when entering Britain as of July 10.

Passengers queue to take flights from Stansted airport in Essex. Now, arrivals coming from local European countries such as France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Greece have been named among those who are exempt from undergoing quarantine restrictions. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA



According to the latest announcement by the UK government on July 3, “From July 10, 2020, unless they have visited or stopped in any other country or territory in the preceding 14 days, passengers arriving from the list of 54 countries and territories will not be required to self-isolate on arrival.”



The list published by officials in the UK also includes Asian countries such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong (China) and Vietnam. In the announcement, the UK government states that arrivals will not have to self-isolate on arrival providing that these are the only places passengers have been to or stopped in during the previous 14 days.



Moreover, travelers from the Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands, and the Isle of Man will be exempt under the policy as they are part of a common travel area.



Furthermore, arrivals from 14 British Overseas Territories will also be exempt.

It is anticipated that the list may grow over the coming days following further discussions between the UK and its international partners, with updates posted to www.go.uk. VOV