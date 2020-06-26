Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
UNDP presents robots help protect frontline health workers

 
 
27/06/2020    17:36 GMT+7

The United National Development Programme (UNDP) has donated three Ohmni Robots to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases to help protect frontline doctors and nurses from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

UNDP presents robots help protect frontline health workers hinh anh 1

Ohmni Robots are tested at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. (Photo courtesy of UNDP)

Ohmni Robots have the main function of remote communication, remote diagnoses and treatment.

Handing over the robots to the Hospital on June 25, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen said these robots provide safe interface between the doctor and the patient for diagnoses and they enable doctors to see far more patients at a time. They are fully automatic and can be managed from a large distance and provided the added function of tele-medicine and tele-training, that will be very important for the interface between the National Hospital and hospitals in rural areas.

She added that the intention was not to replace existing doctors and nurses, it was to complement and to provide safety in highly infectious context.

Nguyen Vu Trung, Deputy Director General of the Hospital, said so far, the hospital only has PPE and tries its best to protect doctors and nurses. However there are still people who are at high risks because of their direct contacts with patients, especially when they do some procedures for care and treatment.

 

“These robots will help us a lot, the non-contact procedures will protect us,” he said.

This is the first in series of robots to be delivered from UNDP to hospitals for testing ecosystem and robotic applications: diagnosis, tele-training, autonomous delivery of supplies for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

The second Robot, BeetleBot, will be delivered in July.

According to UNDP, after the test of the two types of robots, it will organise dialogues among different robots makers, as well as among the hospitals, healthcare system stakeholders and robot makers, thus building a healthy robotic ecosystem in Vietnam.VNA

 
 

.
Suspect admits offence in case of 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Alexandru Hanga, on June 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration in a case linked to 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found dead inside a lorry in Essex, the UK, last October.

Vinsmart ventilator approved by Health Ministry
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

A ventilator model produced by Vinsmart, a member of Vingroup, has obtained approval for sale from the Ministry of Health.

HCM City has 16 more high schools to be develop advanced library
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training plans to build modern libraries at 16 more high schools under a programme that provides preferential loans.  

HCM City education dept prepares for new training programme
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training and city schools have been training teachers, choosing textbooks, and preparing facilities to carry out a new nationwide training programme in the 2020-21 academic year

Vietnam goes through 72 days without COVID-19 local transmissions
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam has entered the 72nd day in a row without new COVID-19 infections among the community as of June 27 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Time to tackle oversized trucks: official
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Le Xuan Tien, Deputy Chief Inspector from the Hanoi Public Transport Department, talks on proposed sanctions for heavy and oversized trucks violating traffic laws in Hanoi's inner districts.

Robots given to hospital to help protect frontline health workers from COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Thursday donated three Ohmni Robots to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases to help protect frontline doctors and nurses from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Dong Nai to develop smart urban area near new airport
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged Dong Nai Province to speed up the progress of the Long Thanh International Airport and create a “comprehensive plan” to develop smart urban areas around the proposed airport. 

Israel shares experiences with Vietnam in saving water in farming
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Drip irrigation – an effective Israeli invention that helps save water significantly – could be applied in Vietnam, particularly when part of Vietnam was heavily hit by droughts and saline intrusion, Israel’s agriculture expert said.


Indispensable dishes consumed during Doan Ngo festival
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

With the Doan Ngo festival falling on the fifth day of May in the lunar calendar, the occasion usually kicks off the period of killing insects that harm the crops of farmers, 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 26
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Vietnam enters 71st day without COVID-19 local transmissions

Vietnamese university among world’s best ‘Golden Age’ rankings 2020
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

The Hanoi University of Science and Technology has been named among the world’s best ‘Golden Age’ universities for 2020, according to the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Many people in HCM City quarantined following first diphtheria case
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Sixteen people in HCM City have been quarantined after the city reported its first diphtheria patient.

Three arrested for posting anti-State propaganda
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Two women and a man have been arrested over the last two days in two separate cases of allegedly making, storing, and spreading anti-State material, according to police.

150 Japanese experts land at Van Don int’l airport
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Vietnam Airlines’ flight VN311 carrying 150 Japanese experts landed at Van Don international airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 25 afternoon.

Gruesome “Body-in-concrete” case trial opens in Binh Duong
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Binh Duong Province People’s Court on Thursday opened a trial into four people implicated in a gruesome “corpse-in-concrete” case which happened in May last year. 

Ba Ria - Vung Tau to welcome 686 foreign experts
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

The southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau is to have 686 more foreign experts working locally soon, the provincial Health Department revealed at a recent meeting of the local steering committee for COVID-19 control and prevention.

Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance prosecuted
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Procuracy on June 25 prosecuted 29 people for killing three policemen in Dong Tam commune of the city’s My Duc district.

Tanzanite: Tanzanian miner becomes overnight millionaire
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Saniniu Laizer sold two Tanzanite stones, with a combined weight of 15kg, for £2.4m.

USAID awards follow-on grant to Fulbright University Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded a $4.65 million grant to Fulbright University Vietnam (FUV).

