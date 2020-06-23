Unexploded bomb from American War pulled from Hanoi's Red River

Hanoi military personnel salvaged and safely disposed of a US-made unexploded 1.6m-long bomb from the Red River on Monday.

The 280kg bomb, discovered near Long Biên bridge, was safely brought back to shore and moved to a shooting range under military control to be disposed of last night.

The military identified the bomb to be one among the millions of tonnes of bombs the American air force dropped onto the northern region of Viet Nam during several bombing campaigns against the Democratic Republic of Viet Nam.

The bomb's fuse remained intact and could still pose serious danger, according to the military.

On June 16, a boatsman on the Red River reported a "suspicious" bomb-like item lying just two metres underwater 800m from Long Bien bridge.

Waterway authorities of the northern region sent staff to investigate the next day and immediately sealed off the waterway route passing under the bridge to ensure safety, before notifying the Long Biên District military under the Ha Noi Capital High Command.

Previously in November 2017, the military deactivated a 2m-long bomb, also confirmed to be American leftover, which was a mere 5m from one of the bridge's support pillars.

Long Bien Bridge, a historic icon of the capital city, suffered repeated bomb damage from US forces throughout the American War and has undergone several restorations. — VNS