UNFPA assists Vietnam in COVID-19 prevention and control

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is providing Vietnam with hand sanitiser as support for the country in the fight against COVID-19.

Samples are tested at a quick COVID-19 testing site in Yen Hoa ward of Hanoi's Cau Giay district on April 3

In the first phase, the UNFPA will supply 7,000 bottles of hand sanitiser which are set to be distributed to the frontline hospitals in Hanoi.

UNFPA Representative in Vietnam Naomi Kitahara said it is necessary to support the Ministry of Health and medical workers, especially those working in the frontline, since they have to risk their health to protect other people’s health and prevent the disease from spreading.

Protecting medical workers from getting infected must be the top priority throughout the process of response to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

Kitahara noted the UNFPA wants to show its solidarity with all Vietnamese people, adding that together with UN organisations, the UNFPA always stands ready to assist Vietnam with everything possible to help the country fight against this pandemic.

Special attention should also be paid to vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, Kitahara said.

Appreciating the UNFPA’s assistance to Vietnam, a leader of the Health Ministry stressed that protecting all people’ health in the COVID-19 pandemic is the top priority of the Government, which has also given special focus to vulnerable groups and frontline medical workers.

Like other emergency situations, the COVID-19 pandemic could hamper people’s access to essential reproductive health services and reduce authorities’ capacity of responding to gender violence in the time women and girls are in need of those services.

The UNFPA has called on partners to jointly help Vietnam in the COVID-19 combat by providing essential products for the disease prevention and control, especially for high-risk groups like pregnant women and those susceptible to gender violence./.VNA

