Unique wedding photos cause a stir

28/09/2020    18:04 GMT+7

Taking a bed-style wedding photo in pedestrian street

Wedding photography with a twist on a pedestrian street. — Photo zing.vn

Social networks in recent days have been flooded with behind the scenes pictures of the bed-style wedding photos by photographer Cao Hai Le.

The wedding photoshoot by Le and his team took place at Hoan Kiem Lake, Hanoi, and elsewhere in the city.

In the series of photos, the photographer took the concept of a bed scene, with the bride and groom wearing white clothes and naturally lying in bed, catching the attention of passers-by.

However, not everyone was enchanted by these two lovebirds and local security forces requested they move on.

 

The image of the security force's car next to the photographer team made quite the stir online.

Many Vietnamese couples want special wedding photos, but the blankets and pillows, and intimate shots on the streets from this young couple caused a fair bit of controversy.

Besides the comments praising the unique idea, many others suggested that taking the photos on the street or sidewalk obstructed traffic and affected public space.

“It was cute at first, but this one is just weird,” Facebook user Trung Minh wrote. — VNS

 
 

What should foreign experts have to pay attention to when going to Hanoi?
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The People's Committee of Hanoi has issued medical guidelines for Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control applied for foreigners entering Vietnam to work less than 14 days in the city.

Vietnam uses locally-made test kits for incoming guests
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Made-in-Vietnam test kits used at the country's airports can detect pathogenic viruses at the time of testing and confirm whether the passengers are infected or not.

VN Health Ministry updates protocols for priority COVID-19 testing
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has issued updated guidelines for priority COVID-19 testing to effectively make use of all available resources and detect and monitor new cases.

Parents worried about fifth graders use of foul language
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Thu Trang, a parent in Ba Dinh district in Hanoi, yesterday evening scolded her son after discovering that he had used foul language when talking with his friends.

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Sept 28 morning
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam logged no new COVID-19 cases within the past 12 hours as of 6 a.m on September 28, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Vietnam comes 17th at International Mathematical Olympiad 2020
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

All six members of the Vietnamese team participating in the virtual 61st International Mathematical Olympiad 2020 brought home medals and certificate of merit, including two golds, finishing 17th out of 105 participating countries and territories.

Mekong Delta should safeguard fruit orchards from saltwater in rivers: experts
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta region should take proactive measures to protect fruit orchards in the 2020 – 21 dry season as severe saltwater intrusion in rivers is forecast in the coming months, experts have said.

Digitisation helps narrow urban-rural gap: experts
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Digital transformation provides a challenge and opportunity for sustainable agricultural and rural development and narrowing gaps between rural and urban areas, experts have said.

Vietnam reports five imported COVID-19 cases on September 27
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

Five new imported cases of COVID-19 were detected on September 27, raising the national count to 1,074, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Mekong Delta provinces propose three route options for expressway
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

Authorities of several localities in the Mekong Delta have proposed three route options for building the 150-km long Can Tho – Ca Mau expressway.

HCM City proposes new urban administration model
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

HCM City is proposing a new urban administration model that aims to streamline the state governance system and ensure people’s rights and obligations.

Over 270 Vietnamese citizens return from Russia
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

Over 270 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Russia on a repatriation flight of Bamboo Airways on September 26 as a joint effort of competent authorities of both nations.

Hai Phong people queue for hours to buy mooncakes
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

A bustling street in the northern city of Haiphong is home to many traditional mooncake shops which is attracting lots of customers over recent days.

Vietnam goes through 25 consecutive days without community infections
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases overnight, making the tally stay unchanged at 1,069 as of 6am on September 27, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Young farmer succeeds with growing organic asparagus
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

A year ago, farmers in Hanh Phuoc Commune, Nghia Hanh District in central Quang Ngai Province started growing asparagus in hopes of improving their income by selling the expensive vegetable.

Residents plant moss roses along rural roads to tackle littering
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

Many roads in the outlying district of Binh Chanh district in Ho Chi Minh City are now blanketed by moss roses and attracting crowds of visitors. The sight is the result of a joint effort by local authorities and residents to tackle littering.

Enforcement of gender equality law should be enhanced: experts
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Vietnam has won international acclaim for its efforts to enhance gender quality, experts have said.

HCM City to build Metro Line 5 in 2023
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

HCM City People's Committee has proposed a plan for the first phase of Metro Line 5 which will kick off in 2023.

Babies head home on repatriation flights without parents
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Late an afternoon of August at Incheon Airport in the Republic of Korea (RoK), a repatriation flight operated by Vietjet Air took off, carrying Vietnamese citizens home.

HCM City seeks to build more parks, expand greenery
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has instructed the Department of Construction to come up with a comprehensive programme for building public parks and increasing the green cover over the next decade.

