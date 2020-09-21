Unique wedding photos cause a stir

Taking a bed-style wedding photo in pedestrian street

Wedding photography with a twist on a pedestrian street. — Photo zing.vn

Social networks in recent days have been flooded with behind the scenes pictures of the bed-style wedding photos by photographer Cao Hai Le.

The wedding photoshoot by Le and his team took place at Hoan Kiem Lake, Hanoi, and elsewhere in the city.

In the series of photos, the photographer took the concept of a bed scene, with the bride and groom wearing white clothes and naturally lying in bed, catching the attention of passers-by.

However, not everyone was enchanted by these two lovebirds and local security forces requested they move on.

The image of the security force's car next to the photographer team made quite the stir online.

Many Vietnamese couples want special wedding photos, but the blankets and pillows, and intimate shots on the streets from this young couple caused a fair bit of controversy.

Besides the comments praising the unique idea, many others suggested that taking the photos on the street or sidewalk obstructed traffic and affected public space.

“It was cute at first, but this one is just weird,” Facebook user Trung Minh wrote. — VNS