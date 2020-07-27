Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/07/2020 09:15:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Universities face problems as students, lecturers stuck overseas

29/07/2020    08:07 GMT+7

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the life and work of hundreds of university students and lecturers.

Duong Hong Loan, Strategic Engagement Director of RMIT University, for example, said the school is facing difficulties dealing with the consequences caused by Covid-19.

Universities face problems as students, lecturers stuck overseas



RMIT Vietnam employs a high number of foreign lecturers. Some lecturers left for their home countries on Lunar New Year holiday in late January and cannot return to Vietnam because commercial flights have not resumed.

Loan said government agencies have been trying to create favorable conditions for them to book air tickets to Vietnam. However, the procedures are complicated.

“In order to get permission for one specialist to come to Vietnam, our 10 officers have to work with ministries and agencies for one month, from the city’s healthcare departments to wards’ healthcare sub-departments,” Loan said.

In many cases, the Ministry of Public Security agrees to grant visas, but local immigration departments refuse to handle the cases.

RMIT Vietnam now has 600 foreign students. Because of Covid-19, the students cannot return because they cannot get visas and there is no flight to Vietnam.

When Vietnamese schools were closed because of social distancing, the education ministry encouraged schools to teach online and recognized the results of online learning.

Other universities complain that their students are stuck in Australia, the US and other countries under student exchange or internship courses.

 


The students are staying abroad and waiting for flights to Vietnam as they run out of money. On average, life overseas costs them $2,000-3,000 a month.

Loan hopes that the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) will ask the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control to take necessary measures to help the students and lecturers return to Vietnam.

A representative of Vietnam-Germany University said 20-30 percent of its school go abroad each year under joint training programs.

The school is also planning to send students to Germany, and many students in Germany want to return to Vietnam. However, they cannot implement their plans because of Covid-19.

Le Quang Son, deputy director of Da Nang University, said the school has 900 foreign students, but only 300 students from Laos have returned.

Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha, while promising to work with government agencies to settle the problems, requested schools to organize online teaching instead of ‘sitting and waiting’.

When Vietnamese schools were closed because of social distancing, the education ministry encouraged schools to teach online and recognized the results of online learning.

Because of Covid-19, most education establishments in Vietnam closed their doors from February to April. 

Le Ha

Students change study abroad plans because of Covid-19, new policies

Students change study abroad plans because of Covid-19, new policies

The Covid-19 pandemic and new policies applied by countries receiving foreign students have changed Vietnamese students’ study abroad plans.

Many returning students want to study at domestic schools

Many returning students want to study at domestic schools

More Vietnamese and foreign students want to transfer from schools overseas to schools in Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi prepares for new Covid-19 cases
Hanoi prepares for new Covid-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung said about 15,000 people have returned to Hanoi from Danang.

PM asks for quickly addressing earthquake consequences
PM asks for quickly addressing earthquake consequences
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 27 sent an urgent notice asking relevant units to address any consequences of recent earthquakes in the northern provinces of Son La, Lai Chau and Hoa Binh.

Former enemies heal the wounds and become friends
Former enemies heal the wounds and become friends
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

In March 1968, Ho Dai Dong and Stephens Nash Edmunds were on two sides of the battle in Chu Tan Kra Mountain.

HCM City to spend $41 billion for transport infrastructure
HCM City to spend $41 billion for transport infrastructure
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

HCM City needs more than VND950 trillion (US$41 billion) to invest in transport infrastructure from 2020 to 2030.

SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam now genetically modified and highly contagious
SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam now genetically modified and highly contagious
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has analyzed and sequenced the SARS-CoV-2 virus gene on samples of newly-infected patients.

HCM City takes steps to increase vaccinations among children
HCM City takes steps to increase vaccinations among children
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The HCM City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has instructed district health officials to either send messages or call parents of children born between January and September in 2019 to remind them about vaccination schedules this year.

VN makes great efforts in citizen protection tasks amid pandemic
VN makes great efforts in citizen protection tasks amid pandemic
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam has spared no efforts to protect its citizens in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in many countries and territories to ensure the best health conditions for Vietnamese people.

Student pursues his college dream despite losing a leg
Student pursues his college dream despite losing a leg
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

When he was growing up, Le Hieu Hien had one dream in life, to become an army officer.

Another group of Chinese found staying illegally in Quang Nam
Another group of Chinese found staying illegally in Quang Nam
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

Police in the central province of Quang Nam announced on July 27 that they have found a group of Chinese nationals staying at a beachside villa in Dien Duong ward, Dien Ban town, who are believed to have entered Vietnam illegally.

Quang Ninh sets up 74 checkpoints to prevent illegal border crossings
Quang Ninh sets up 74 checkpoints to prevent illegal border crossings
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

Hundreds of border guards, in addition to eight mobile teams, have been placed on duty around the clock to monitor 74 border checkpoints across major border routes in an effort to prevent future illegal border crossings.

10 Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam
10 Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

10 Chinese people have been arrested while trying to get into Lao Cai Province on July 27.

Vietnam’s disease surveillance system operating efficiently: WHO Representative
Vietnam’s disease surveillance system operating efficiently: WHO Representative
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

The recent detection of new local infections of COVID-19 has proved the efficiency of Vietnam’s communicable disease surveillance system, according to WHO Representative in the country Kidong Park.

Da Nang to apply social distancing in six districts from July 28
Da Nang to apply social distancing in six districts from July 28
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

The central city of Da Nang will introduce social distancing measures in accordance with Directive No 19/CT-TTg dated April 24 as from 0:00 hour on July 28 for at least 14 days, as directed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam records 11 new community COVID-19 infections on July 27 evening
Vietnam records 11 new community COVID-19 infections on July 27 evening
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

Vietnam recorded an additional 11 COVID-19 cases connected to Da Nang Hospital on July 27 evening, raising the country’s total infections to 431, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Retired soldier gets rich from macadamia trees
Retired soldier gets rich from macadamia trees
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

Veteran Pham Huu Duong is busy all day in the garden to look after 8ha of crops that are bringing high profits to his family as well as creating jobs for dozens of locals.

Nations with more in common than people realise
Nations with more in common than people realise
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

A top US Marine based in Hanoi says he believes Vietnam and the US have a lot more in common these days than they ever had different.

Five death sentences handed down in Van Kinh Duong drug case
Five death sentences handed down in Van Kinh Duong drug case
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

The People’s Court of HCM City on July 27 handed down five death sentences and four terms of life imprisonment to defendants involved in a major drug ring led by Van Kinh Duong.

Da Nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order
Da Nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

The first night since the implementation of a new social distancing order has seen restaurants close and streets left deserted throughout Da Nang, with images across the city showing the impact of new COVID-19 cases being detected.

12 more people suspected of having covid-19 in Danang
12 more people suspected of having covid-19 in Danang
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

Danang has recorded 12 new suspected cases of Covid-19 infection, according to acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long.

Chinese students in Australia targeted in virtual kidnapping scam
Chinese students in Australia targeted in virtual kidnapping scam
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

Students in Australia are coerced into faking their own kidnappings in the extortion scheme.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 