Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 12:31:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Universities offer assistance to students as tuition fees increase

23/09/2020    06:32 GMT+7

Universities have developed a variety of assistance programmes to help students access higher education, including loans, scholarships, housing and food aid.

Universities offer assistance to students as tuition fees increase
Hong Bang International University presents scholarships to students. Photo Courtesy of the university 

Hong Bang International University in HCM City, for instance, is co-operating with Sacombank to provide preferential loans for its students.

The loan term for four years of study is 10 years. Parents and students can apply for the loan at any Sacombank branch in the country.

Students can also use the bank’s credit card to pay tuition fees at Hong Bang International University. They can pay in installments at the interest of zero per cent within a 24 month period.

Dr Ho Thanh Phong, rector of Hong Bang International University, said: “The assistance programme is expected to help students in financial difficulties, especially those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We expect Vietnam’s young generation to have chances to study and improve their knowledge and skills, and access international learning environment because they are the country’s future intellectuals contributing to development,” Phong added.

He said the university is also providing many full scholarships worth a total of VND20 billion (US$861,824) this year.

New students with high scores on the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) or who have won prizes in national and international contests are eligible to receive these scholarships.

The university’s new students in the 2020-2021 academic year will receive a 20 per cent reduction of the first semester’s tuition fees if they confirm their intention to attend the school at an early date.

Students selected to study in the university’s preschool education faculty will receive a scholarship worth hundreds of millions of dong for their four-year course if they pledge to work at international kindergartens of the Nguyen Hoang Group within five years after graduating.

The university is a member of the Nguyen Hoang Group.

Van Hien University in the city will provide VND30 billion ($1.3million) scholarships for its new students from the Hung Hau Heart Fund. New students will receive a 40 per cent discount on tuition for the first semester.

If they face financial difficulties, they can pay VND3 million in advance and start their studies at the university.         

The university this year offers tuition of VND99 million for a four-year course in its all faculties. It pledges not to increase tuition during the four-year course.

University students who face financial difficulties can borrow money at the interest rate of zero per cent to pay tuition fees.

The university will also provide money for meals and accommodation for its new students in the first academic year.  

Nguyen Dang Quang, deputy head of the division for student affairs at International University - Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, said: “The university has sought many different sources of scholarships to provide its students.”  

“It has taken efforts to take care of the physical and mental life for students. It also provides services relating to accommodation, health insurance, security and safety,” Quang said.

 

It is co-operating with the Dormitory Management Centre to prepare enough accommodations for its students, Quang said.

In the 2020-2021 academic year, demand for accommodations is nearly 1,600, including 500 spaces for new students.

The university also has homestays with more than 100 accommodations in the city centre for students who prefer to live there.

HCM City Open University said it would provide scholarships for new students at a total VND9 billion. It will continue to provide scholarships for students with financial difficulties who have good or outstanding results, and those who win prizes in contests.

The Government has provided loans for students since 2007. The current loan is VND2.5 million per month for each student. Poor students receive an allowance of VND100,00-140,000 per month.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, the country has 236 universities with 1.7 million students. Of these, 171 universities are public.

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc said the expenditures allocated for the education sector are low, only around 0.5 per cent of gross domestic product.

Tuition fees

In the 2020-2021 academic year, the tuition fees of public universities that have not been granted autonomy will increase, unlike previous years.

These universities will have a ceiling on tuition fees of majors in social sciences, economics, laws, agriculture-agro-fisheries at VND9.8 million per year; VND11.7 million per year for majors of natural sciences, techniques, technologies, sports, arts, hotels, and tourism; and VND14.3 million per year for majors in medicine and pharmacy.

These fees increased by VND900,000 to VND1.3 million compared to the previous academic year.

At public universities that have been granted autonomy, the ceiling on tuition fees are VND20.5 million per year for majors in social sciences, economics, laws, and agriculture-agro-fisheries; VND24 million per year for majors in natural sciences, techniques, technologies, sports, arts, hotels, and tourism; and VND50.5 million per year for majors in medicine and pharmacy. These fees have increased by VND2 million to VND4.5 million compared to last year.

The country has 23 universities that have been granted autonomy in training, international co-operation, and finance.

Many universities have had to invest in their facilities and reform their training programmes toward higher quality, which has led to tuition increases.  VNS

Gia Loc

Universities urged to develop plans to adapt to another COVID-19 outbreak

Universities urged to develop plans to adapt to another COVID-19 outbreak

Universities in Vietnam should start preparing different scenarios to adapt if the country experiences new COVID-19 incidences in the community, said Dr Nguyen Ngoc Dien, rector of Hoa Sen University.

VN universities provide scholarships to ease burden on disadvantaged students

VN universities provide scholarships to ease burden on disadvantaged students

Many universities in HCM City plan to provide scholarships to students whose families’ livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or who live in the Mekong Delta and are affected by drought and saltwater intrusion.

 
 

Other News

.
Summer libraries welcome 7,000 children in Nghe An
Summer libraries welcome 7,000 children in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Some 7,000 children in Tuong Duong district, in the central province of Nghe An, have enjoyed their summer break at local libraries.

New Thu Duc City to be set up within HCM City as special, livable innovation area
New Thu Duc City to be set up within HCM City as special, livable innovation area
FEATUREicon  2 giờ trước 

Thu Duc is expected to be the ‘nucleus’ of HCM City’s implementation of a smart, knowledge-based city, according to Director of HCM City Planning and Architecture Department Nguyen Thanh Nha.

Safety first when reopening international flights
Safety first when reopening international flights
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Doctor Luong Hoai Nam, an aviation expert, talks to VietnamPlus online newspaper about measures to ensure the efficiency of Vietnam’s resumption of international flights.

Teachers oppose use of smartphones during lessons
Teachers oppose use of smartphones during lessons
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Many teachers have expressed their disagreement with the new regulation on allowing students to use phones during lessons, saying that it would be difficult to control students.

New SARS-CoV-2 testing plan approved
New SARS-CoV-2 testing plan approved
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

The Health Ministry on September 21 issued Decision No.4042/QD-BYT on approving the SARS-CoV-2 testing plan amid COVID-19 pandemic in replace of Decision No. 2245/QD-BYT dated April 22.

Over 1,700 Vietnamese workers illegally remain in South Korea
Over 1,700 Vietnamese workers illegally remain in South Korea
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

As many as 1,750 Vietnamese workers are illegally staying in South Korea after the expiry of their labour contracts, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Vaccination hole exists in remote disadvantaged areas
Vaccination hole exists in remote disadvantaged areas
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vaccinations must take place safely and effectively, particularly in remote disadvantaged areas where vaccination coverage remained modest, Deputy Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyen said yesterday.

HCM City develops plan for underground spaces
HCM City develops plan for underground spaces
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City authorities are developing a plan for design and construction of underground spaces around metro line stations as part of an effort to renovate its inner districts and develop infrastructure in the next five years.

Luxury hotels ready to receive guests quarantined after arrival
Luxury hotels ready to receive guests quarantined after arrival
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Eight hotels in Hanoi, selected to lodge people during quarantine, are ready to receive guests. The room rate is set at VND1.2-4 million per day.

Trial begins in HCM City of group involved in police station bombings
Trial begins in HCM City of group involved in police station bombings
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

The People’s Court of HCM City on September 21 opened a trial of 17 suspects - who are members of “Trieu dai Viet” (Viet Dynasty) - charged with “terrorism to oppose the people’s administration” in line with Article 113 of the 2015 Penal Code.

Passengers must spend 6 days at concentrated quarantine centers after entering VN
Passengers must spend 6 days at concentrated quarantine centers after entering VN
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

With two continuous tests of negative results after their entry, those who enter Vietnam to work for a period of over 14 days can go home or to their accommodations for self-isolation, according to the latest Ministry of Health’s temporary guide.

Hanoi authorities propose VND65trn for Metro Line 5
Hanoi authorities propose VND65trn for Metro Line 5
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Hanoi has submitted a proposal to invest over VND65trn (USD2.7bn) in Metro Line 5 project linking Van Cao Street and the Hoa Lac High-tech Park.

Personnel training begins for HCM City’s first metro route
Personnel training begins for HCM City’s first metro route
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Training of personnel who will operate and manage HCM City’s metro line No 1 has begun, according to the HCM City Urban Railway Company Ltd No 1 (HURC 1).

Strategy developed to wipe out HIV-AIDS
Strategy developed to wipe out HIV-AIDS
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Associate Professor Nguyen Hoang Long, Director General of the Vietnam Administration for HIV/AIDS Control, talks about the country’s fight against the virus over the last 30 years.

Sending grass-based bags to the world
Sending grass-based bags to the world
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

With a desire to make use of traditional materials combined with modern leather to create environmentally-friendly products, Tran Van Hung in Thanh Hoa province has been making bags from grass for over two years.

Who should benefit from government COVID relief packages?
Who should benefit from government COVID relief packages?
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Nearly eight months since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, more than 950,000 people have died from the disease.

Mekong Delta farmers wait for floodwaters
Mekong Delta farmers wait for floodwaters
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta’s upstream areas are waiting for the flood season, which brings sediment to rice fields and other areas of aquatic resources. 

PM urges site clearance of key transport projects in the south
PM urges site clearance of key transport projects in the south
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent an urgent order to HCM City and Dong Nai Province authorities to complete site clearance for the Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway project in the fourth quarter of this year.

Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit
Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Two days after bartering central Vietnam, storm Noul has left six dead and 112 injured while damaging tens of thousands of houses across the region.

An old-fashioned market that evokes nostalgia
An old-fashioned market that evokes nostalgia
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

The old-fashioned Van Phuc market opens on thr 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th and 30th of lunar month, in Ha Dong district, Hanoi. The market attracts many people, including those who come here as a habit.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 