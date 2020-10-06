Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
University admission scores increase sharply

06/10/2020    11:02 GMT+7

University admission scores this year increased compared to 2019, with information technology, computer science, international economics and marketing attracting a large number of candidates.

University admission scores increase sharply

Candidates finished the tests at the national high school exam in August in Nghe An province 

Universities nationwide announced the admission scores for the 2020-21 academic year on October 4 and 5.

Hundreds of thousands of 12th graders took the national high school exam in August and September for high school graduation and university/college admission.

To graduate from high school, students have to take tests in three compulsory subjects (maths, literature, and foreign language) and one optional subject.

They have to take extra tests in other subjects according to their chosen majors and universities.

Candidates can choose scores in three subjects to apply for universities.

The maximum admission score is 30 for three subjects and 40 for majors that require double scores in a foreign language or talent tests.

Bonus points ranging from 0.25 to four, based on various criteria, are awarded to ethnic minority students and national contest award winners who belong to families that are beneficiaries of national preferential policies such as descendants of war invalids.

The Ministry of Education and Training has allowed candidates to apply to as many universities as they want.

Candidates must list their priorities so that if they fail to get into their top choice university, they will be considered for the second one.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, the total number of candidates registering for university/college admission in 2020 was 642,945, with nearly 2.5 million registered options.

Nguyen Thu Thuy, head of the Higher Education Department, said the admission scores this year were higher than the previous year’s.

“The admission score has reached the maximum points of 30 for Korean Studies at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Vietnam National University Hanoi,” she said.

 

According to Hoang Anh Tuan, deputy principal of the university, the admission scores of the school increased by 0.5 to 2 points compared to last year. But the biggest surprise was that the Korean Studies admitted the maximum points of 30 for three subjects: Literature, History and Geography.

The admission criteria number of the Korean Studies this year is 50 but 30 candidates have been exempted from the exam. The admission quota for those who sat the exam is only 16-20 so the admission scores have surged, he explained.

It means candidates had to score 30 in three subjects’ tests or score at least 27.25 points for the tests and earned more from bonus points, he said.

Computer science at the Hanoi University of Science and Technology had the second-highest admission scores with 29.04 points, increasing by 1.62 points compared to last year.

The admission scores of the Hanoi University of Science and Technology varied from 19 to 29.04. Besides computer science, the highest admission scores were in computer technology, data science and artificial intelligence.

The Economics Law course at the Hanoi University of Law and Medical Studies of the Hanoi Medical University had the third and fourth highest admission scores with 29 and 28.9 points, respectively.

In the group of economic schools, the National Economic University had admission scores ranging from 24.5 to 28. The highest score was for logistics and supply chain management (28 points).

The external economics major of the Foreign Trade University, a leading economics training facility, has maintained the highest admission score among all manors of the school as usual with 28.6 points this year for Hanoi’s facility and 28.3 points for HCM City’s facility.

Meanwhile, a number of majors had quite low admission scores, remaining at 14-16 points like those at the Vietnam Maritime University and Da Lat Yersin University.

Associate Professor Do Van Dung, principal of the HCM City University of Technology and Education, said although the school’s admission scores increased this year, some majors have struggled to recruit students. The fashion design major can admit only one student.

The national high school exam this year was delayed from June to August and September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The admission scores, therefore, were announced later than usual. All universities and colleges have to announce the admissions scores before 5pm on October 5.

Candidates have to confirm their school attendance no later than 5pm on October 10./.VNS

 
 

