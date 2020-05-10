Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
11/05/2020 12:20:53 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
University enrolment regulations for 2020 declared

 
 
11/05/2020    11:05 GMT+7

University enrolment regulations for the 2020 intake will be adjusted to improve limitations in the university entrance exam last year, the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has recently declared.

Students in a practice period at Vinh Phuc Vocational College. 

The regulations will be applied for all university and college admission and this year, institutions will not enrol for the intermediate training level like before and will concentrate on the college and university training level only.

The regulations this year also added that students studying a foreign curriculum at high schools in Vietnam will be allowed to take the university and college entrance exam if the curriculum is recognised by their local country and at the same level as the curriculum in Vietnam.

Foreign candidates who wish to study at Vietnamese universities and colleges can apply and principals of the schools will consider their high school and Vietnamese language studying results.

All schools must publicise their plans for enrollment on their website 15 days before students start to register.

Also under the new regulations, if universities want a specific exam, they need a specific task force for the exam. The task force, including people making exam questions, marking exam papers and technicians, must have good qualifications and management ability.

 

As usual, the MoET will set the threshold to ensure quality of candidates using their high school graduation exam scores to join the university enrolment for the education and health care sector.

If candidates register for education, medicine, traditional medicine and pharmacy, their school report marks must be at least 8.0. If they register for nursing, preventive medicine, midwifery, or technicians, their school report marks must be at least 6.5.

Other majors will regulate their threshold and are responsible for reporting the threshold to management offices and candidates.  VNS

