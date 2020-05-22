Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/05/2020 13:23:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

University helps in fight against COVID-19

 
 
23/05/2020    11:32 GMT+7

Academics and students at a Hanoi university have designed and built a ventilator to help the country fight COVID-19, and if necessary they say they can produce up to 500 machines a month for hospitals and health centres nationwide.

The group from the Hanoi University of Science and Technology spent a month during the social distancing period to research and design the breathing support machine, called BK-Vent.

Associate Professor Vu Duy Hai, one of the group's leaders, said: “Over the past month, we have completed our research and created a ventilator which has breathing support functions for COVID-19 patients that meet standards set by the Health Ministry and the Association for Advancing Safety in Health Technology.

“Now the ventilator from the Hanoi University of Science and Technology has been completed and certified by the National Institute of Medical Devices and Construction under the Health Ministry.”

University helps in fight against COVID-19

The ventilator is designed to help the country fight against COVID-19. 

Understanding the symptoms of COVID-19 patients, the groups concentrated on the most basic functions of the machine.

“To create a ventilator for COVID-19 patients, the team investigated which functions on a normal ventilator COVID-19 patient need,” said Doctor Dao Viet Hung, a member of the group.

“We concentrated on those functions and ignored those that are not needed by COVID-19 patients.

“The most basic principle of this ventilator is that the machine supplies air containing oxygen to patients’ lungs, because COVID-19 patients have trouble breathing.”

According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Vietnam has only 5,000 imported ventilators with just 260 units in Hanoi, and they all use the invasive positive pressure ventilation method.

The machine invented by the group is for non-invasive positive pressure ventilation in order to meet the requirements set by the Government and when the number of COVID-19 patients exceeds 50,000.

“The BK-Vent machine has two modes," Hung added.

“The first mode is auto-breathing recognition, which means if a patient is only breathing lightly, the machine recognises this and pumps air into the lungs.

“This mode helps the patient feel more comfortable.”

University helps in fight against COVID-19

A student tests the ventilator. 

One of the challenges of creating the machine was to ensure all the parts could be sourced in Vietnam so nothing needed to be imported.

He added: “The difficult things that we had to cope with while making the BK-Vent ventilator was to ensure the ventilator can support COVID-19 patients and that we used domestic materials.

“If the COVID-19 situation gets worse in Vietnam, our university can produce a large number of ventilators using local materials in the shortest time.”

Due to the limited number of ventilators, the group aims to make sure their machines can be mass-produced when needed and are cheaper than imported equipment.

 

“We're ready for mass production for health establishments if the disease gets worse,” Hai said.

“When the demand for ventilators is high like it was for face masks or disinfectant, the school will be able to produce 300–500 units per month. 

“With our current estimation of raw material costs, the ventilator is much cheaper than imported machines.”

Even though the group had to work during social distancing, they still co-operated well and completed the task in a short space of time.

Hoang Thi Thu Hien, a student at the Hanoi University of Science and Technology and also a member of the group, said: “We worked during a tough time when social distancing was in place. We had to organise online meetings, and our staff numbers at that time were limited.

“We always had to work late into the night.”

While the group's members are pleased they managed to create and design the machine quickly, they feel most proud of the contributions they have made to fight the pandemic, which has claimed more than 300,000 lives worldwide.

“I feel very happy that I became the part of this project and contributed something to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic and support COVID-19 patients,” Hien added.

“I think this was also a wonderful opportunity for me to apply theory in practice.”

“Being directly involved in the manufacturing process, we feel very happy,” Hung said.

“We also feel very relieved because we have completed the task assigned by the university, and we are proud of what we have done.”

The COVID-19 pandemic will not be the end for their creative minds, and they believe that in the future they can create a better machine for other diseases to replace imported ventilators. 

“If there is another opportunity for us to conduct research and manufacture ventilators for other diseases, we will likely participate in that project to supply to domestic and overseas markets,” Hung continued.

“I think we can do it and do it well if we have that chance.”  VNS

Ly Ly Cao and Minh Phuong

University students, teachers make robots, medical devices for COVID-19 fight

University students, teachers make robots, medical devices for COVID-19 fight

Students and lecturers from several universities in the country have made and donated robots and medical devices to hospitals and quarantine areas to serve the fight against COVID-19.

VN schools, businesses make medical robots, ventilators

VN schools, businesses make medical robots, ventilators

The Electric Power University (EPU), Vingroup, and the Information Technology Center of the Eastern People Military Hospital are just three of many universities, businesses and organizations that have promised to manufacture robots and ventilators.

 
 

Other News

.
Nearly 101,470 traffic violation cases handled in one week of stricter inspections
Nearly 101,470 traffic violation cases handled in one week of stricter inspections
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Up to 101,469 cases of violation were handled in the first seven days of the tightened road inspections from May 15 to 22, with fines totaling 75.7 billion VND (3.25 million USD).

Court upholds sentences for ex-officials of HCM City
Court upholds sentences for ex-officials of HCM City
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The High-level People’s Court in Ho Chi Minh City on May 22 rejected all appeals filed by four defendants who are former city officials accused of “violating regulations on management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”.

A happy ending for a dog and its ethnic minority owner
A happy ending for a dog and its ethnic minority owner
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A video of a Mong ethnic elderly woman in the northern province of Ha Giang crying as she was forced to sell her beloved dog to make ends meet has recently gone viral on Facebook and moved many viewers to tears.

Hanoi swelters in the midst of a summer heat wave
Hanoi swelters in the midst of a summer heat wave
PHOTOSicon  23 giờ trước 

The majority of the country’s northern provinces, including Hanoi, have been hit by a major hot spell, with temperatures climbing to highs of 40 degrees Celsius.

Mahout dies in elephant attack in Dak Lak
Mahout dies in elephant attack in Dak Lak
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

An elephant tamer in the central highland province of Dak Lak has died after being attacked by a domestic elephant.

Doctors remove toothpick from female patient's anus
Doctors remove toothpick from female patient's anus
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Doctors from Hoan My-Da Nang Hospital have successful removed a toothpick from a patient’s anus after she swallowed while sleeping.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 22
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 22
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

20,000 made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 test kits exported

Health ministry considers repatriating British pilot after being treated for coronavirus
Health ministry considers repatriating British pilot after being treated for coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam's most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot, has now been deemed to be coronavirus-free, and the health ministry is considering the option of bringing him back to the UK for further care depending on his condition. 

Court sentences 15 in exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh
Court sentences 15 in exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

The People’s Court of Hoa Binh province on May 21 sentenced 15 defendants involved in the 2017-2018 national high school exam cheating scandal

Smoking increases risk of COVID-19 community transmission
Smoking increases risk of COVID-19 community transmission
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

Smoking can increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission within the community as it weakens lung function and immune response to infections, an official said.

Liver from Hanoi brings revival to patient in HCM City
Liver from Hanoi brings revival to patient in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

A liver donated from an unfortunate brain dead woman in Hanoi has been transported to Ho Chi Minh City for transplant to a local patient, saving him from severe cirrhosis.

Smart learning solution from ILA in post-Covid-19 time
Smart learning solution from ILA in post-Covid-19 time
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

There are many reasons and criteria for parents to consider when choosing a learning model for their children since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Frontline doctors recall the three-month fight against COVID-19
Frontline doctors recall the three-month fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

Happy and relieved. That’s how Dr Pham Ngoc Thach, director of the Hanoi-based National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, feels after three months on the frontline battling in the war against COVID-19.

In Vietnam, snake bites a risk in summer
In Vietnam, snake bites a risk in summer
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

As summer arrives, so does an increase in the number of people bitten by venomous snakes.

Hanoi large trees left to die as construction stagnates
Hanoi large trees left to die as construction stagnates
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

Over a hundred of large trees along Hanoi's Kim Ma Street which were relocated to a rented garden for the Nhon-Hanoi railway project are being left to die.

Private nursery schools face teacher shortage
Private nursery schools face teacher shortage
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

Many private nursery schools in HCM City and neighbouring provinces are facing teacher shortage after three-month school closure.

HCMC Hospitals report increase in heat-related illnesses
HCMC Hospitals report increase in heat-related illnesses
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

HCM City and other localities in the south have recorded temperatures of 38-39 degrees Celsius in recent days, leading to more heat-related illnesses, especially among children and the elderly.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 21
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

Eight wide-body aircraft transport Vietnamese medical supplies to US

Convenience stores become ideal heat shelters for Hanoi young people
Convenience stores become ideal heat shelters for Hanoi young people
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

Convenience stores in Hanoi have become ideal heat shelters for many young people amid the blazing hot weather.

12 suspects involved in BIDV violations to be prosecuted
12 suspects involved in BIDV violations to be prosecuted
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The Supreme People’s Court has decided to prosecute 12 people involved in banking operation violations at the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 