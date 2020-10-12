University's high standards cause a shock

Universities across the country on Sunday afternoon began publishing their benchmark score from high school exams for new entrants.

A view of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities – Hanoi National University. — Photo 24h.com.vn

The University of Social Sciences and Humanities – Hanoi National University caused a shock when announcing its benchmark for the Korean major to be a perfect score of 30 points in literature, history and geography.

This surprised many candidates as the school isn't renowned for Korean studies.

The school such a high standard as it plans to only enrol a total of 50 students on the major, 30 of which have already been recruited.

On the other hand, this year's exam questions were considered quite easy, meaning high scores were more common. In addition, popular majors such as journalism and public relations also have high requirements of 28.75 and 29 points, respectively.

After announcing the benchmarks, many contestants complained the score was higher than medicine major, which is normally ranked the highest in Vietnam.

People joked that it would be easier to be a K-pop idol than to become a Korean major at that university. VNS

