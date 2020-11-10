Upgrade of Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runways urged to be completed by year-end

Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh has urged the Transport Ministry to direct contractors to finish the upgrade of runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports and put them into operation before the year-end - the peak travel season.

Repairing Noi Bai airport runway (Source: VNA)

Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat are Vietnam’s two biggest airports which hold an important role in boosting economic development and ensuring defence security.

So far, the workload of the runway 1B upgrade at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi has been 75 percent completed and is expected to finish by December 31. The repair of taxiways and other items are being sped up.

At Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City, the project upgrading the 25R/07L runway and other taxiways will be completed before December 10 and become operational before December 31.

As the projects are facing capital shortage, Binh asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment to arrange funding by adjusting the medium- and long-term capital plan or transferring capital from projects with slow disbursement.

Regarding the handover of cleared site for the construction of terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat airport, the deputy prime minister asked the Ministry of Defence to accelerate the review of the land fund in Tan Son Nhat area, and soon plan to hand over the site to Airports Corporation of Vietnam for the implementation of the T3 passenger terminal construction project.

The two projects to repair Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai runways kicked start on June 29 with an estimated cost of 4.05 trillion VND (174 million USD), equally distributed to the two. The upgrade will be carried out in two phases, with the first lasting six months and the second 14 months./.VNA