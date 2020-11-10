Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/11/2020 16:13:26 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Upgrade of Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runways urged to be completed by year-end

10/11/2020    16:03 GMT+7

Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh has urged the Transport Ministry to direct contractors to finish the upgrade of runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports and put them into operation before the year-end - the peak travel season.

Upgrade of Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runways urged to be completed by year-end hinh anh 1

Repairing Noi Bai airport runway (Source: VNA)

Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat are Vietnam’s two biggest airports which hold an important role in boosting economic development and ensuring defence security.

So far, the workload of the runway 1B upgrade at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi has been 75 percent completed and is expected to finish by December 31. The repair of taxiways and other items are being sped up.

At Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City, the project upgrading the 25R/07L runway and other taxiways will be completed before December 10 and become operational before December 31.

 

As the projects are facing capital shortage, Binh asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment to arrange funding by adjusting the medium- and long-term capital plan or transferring capital from projects with slow disbursement.

Regarding the handover of cleared site for the construction of terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat airport, the deputy prime minister asked the Ministry of Defence to accelerate the review of the land fund in Tan Son Nhat area, and soon plan to hand over the site to Airports Corporation of Vietnam for the implementation of the T3 passenger terminal construction project.

The two projects to repair Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai runways kicked start on June 29 with an estimated cost of 4.05 trillion VND (174 million USD), equally distributed to the two. The upgrade will be carried out in two phases, with the first lasting six months and the second 14 months./.VNA

 
 

Tan Son Nhat Airport to perform traffic separation from November 14
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport will begin to perform traffic separation in front of arrival and departure terminals at Tan Son Nhat International Airport from November 14 according to a proposal of the airport.

Weekly COVID-19 update
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirmed 33 new imported cases of COVID-19 last week, raising its patient tally to 1,213, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

New axis road to boost development in southwestern region
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The planned new 55km-long route, or 827E axis road, connecting HCM City and Long An and Tien Giang provinces is expected to promote goods transport and tourism development in the southwestern region.

Vietnam fighting illegal, unreported, unregulated fishing
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Removing the European Commission’s illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing “yellow card” is no easy task and cannot be done overnight, 

Woman dedicates her life to stray dogs
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

More than 100 stray dogs have been given a home by a woman in Binh Duong Province.

Freelance carpenters wait for opportunities in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Many carpenters are gathering on Hanoi's Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street to wait for the busy time ahead of the Tet Holiday.

Hanoi’s bus service needs revamp
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The support of Hanoi's government for public transport in general and buses in particular is the remarkable advantage of buses compared to other forms of public transport.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 9 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

ADB approves $2.5 million grant to support Vietnam's disaster response

Education Ministry gives back $16 million initially budgeted for textbook compilation
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has given back $16 million that was initially allocated to it to compile textbooks.

Quang Binh man goes above and beyond in flood relief efforts
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

Le Van Thang, 60, residing in Dong Hoi City, Quang Binh Province, hired a boat to deliver relief goods to families trapped in flooded areas in recent days.

Tropical depression grows into storm Etau
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

A tropical depression has strengthened into a tropical storm named Etau, the 12th in the East Sea this year, and is moving west towards the central coast of Vietnam.

New tasks outlined for COVID-19 control in new stage
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

Expanding COVID-19 testing is one of four key measures that played a decisive role in treating the disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam, said a top health official.

Measures needed to prevent bovine 'lumpy skin disease' from spreading: Ministry
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien has recently called on several localities to take prompt action to prevent and control the spread of viral lumpy skin disease (LSD) among cattle.

When will Cat Linh - Ha Dong railway operate commercially?
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

It is expected that the urban railway project of Cat Linh-Ha Dong will begin operating on a trial basis in December.

Association of Vietnamese in Macau debuts
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  09/11/2020 

The Association of Vietnamese in Macau debuted at a virtual ceremony organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General for Hong Kong and Macau on November 8.

COVID-19: Citizens from Germany, Romania brought home
SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in Germany and Romania have been brought home on a flight operated by Vietnam Airlines.

Highways open to traffic, Mekong Delta expects no more traffic jams
SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

More national highways were open to traffic in an effort to reduce traffic congestions in the Mekong Delta.

Freelance carpenters wait for opportunities in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

Many carpenters are gathering on Hanoi's Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street to wait for the busy time ahead of the Tet Holiday.

Vietnam goes free of community COVID-19 infections for 67 days
SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

Vietnam has gone through 67 straight days without locally-infected cases of COVID-19 as of 6am on November 8, with no new infections found from 6pm November 7, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

How are dating apps squeezing money out of Vietnamese men?
SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

The demand for online dating has become increasingly high as millions of Vietnamese men are facing the risk of being left on the shelf, especially in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic which has led to social contact restrictions.

