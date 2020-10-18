US announces assistance to Vietnam to cope with storm aftermaths

The US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J.Kritenbrink on October 17 announced an initial 100,000 USD in disaster relief funds for Vietnam to address the immediate humanitarian needs of vulnerable communities in areas badly hit by Tropical Storm Linfa.

The funds will be provided by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VNRC).

Dozens of houses in Quang Tri province have been flooded

Ambassador Kritenbrink expressed condolences to the people of Vietnam for the loss of life, destruction of property, and displacement of people due to the flooding in central Vietnam.

“We stand together with the Government and the people of Vietnam as they mourn their loved ones, address the damage caused by this terrible flood, and move forward, as the people of Vietnam have always done. We pledge to assist you in your work to rebuild,” he said.

The ambassador also expressed his concern for persons with disabilities in the provinces affected by the storm as they are amongst the most vulnerable populations in the disaster.

It is estimated that the provinces impacted by Storm Linfa are home to over 200,000 people with disabilities, of whom 61,000 people are directly affected by this disaster.

Since 2000, the USAID, through the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, has provided more than 26 million USD to help Vietnam in disaster response, preparedness, and risk reduction. Through the Department of Defence, the US Government has also provided more than 28 million USD since 1998 to train military and civilian emergency responders and develop and equip disaster management centres, maritime response centres, and disaster shelters at the community level.

The USAID continues to support Vietnam’s disaster relief efforts and plans are underway to provide additional assistance.

VNA