Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/10/2020 11:26:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

US announces assistance to Vietnam to cope with storm aftermaths

18/10/2020    10:20 GMT+7

The US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J.Kritenbrink on October 17 announced an initial 100,000 USD in disaster relief funds for Vietnam to address the immediate humanitarian needs of vulnerable communities in areas badly hit by Tropical Storm Linfa.

The funds will be provided by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VNRC).

US announces assistance to Vietnam to cope with storm aftermaths

Dozens of houses in Quang Tri province have been flooded

Ambassador Kritenbrink expressed condolences to the people of Vietnam for the loss of life, destruction of property, and displacement of people due to the flooding in central Vietnam.

“We stand together with the Government and the people of Vietnam as they mourn their loved ones, address the damage caused by this terrible flood, and move forward, as the people of Vietnam have always done. We pledge to assist you in your work to rebuild,” he said.

The ambassador also expressed his concern for persons with disabilities in the provinces affected by the storm as they are amongst the most vulnerable populations in the disaster.

 

It is estimated that the provinces impacted by Storm Linfa are home to over 200,000 people with disabilities, of whom 61,000 people are directly affected by this disaster.

Since 2000, the USAID, through the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, has provided more than 26 million USD to help Vietnam in disaster response, preparedness, and risk reduction. Through the Department of Defence, the US Government has also provided more than 28 million USD since 1998 to train military and civilian emergency responders and develop and equip disaster management centres, maritime response centres, and disaster shelters at the community level.

The USAID continues to support Vietnam’s disaster relief efforts and plans are underway to provide additional assistance.

VNA

Airlines adjust schedules due to Storm Nangka

Airlines adjust schedules due to Storm Nangka

Vietnamese airlines have announced adjustments to their flight schedules on October 14 as the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam directed the closure of Vinh and Tho Xuan airports from 12:00-21:00 on the day due to Storm Nangka.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 18
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 18
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

HCMC launches QR Code program to introduce street history

Memorial service held for 13 hydropower plant landslide victims
Memorial service held for 13 hydropower plant landslide victims
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A memorial service was held at Military Hospital 268 in Hue city, central Vietnam, on October 18, for 13 officials and soldiers who were buried in a landslide near Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in Thua Thien-Hue province.

Rescuers search for many people after landslide hits province
Rescuers search for many people after landslide hits province
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A number of people are believed to have been buried alive after a landslide hit in the mountainous area of Quang Tri Province last night.

Frontline doctor nominated as outstanding citizen of Hanoi
Frontline doctor nominated as outstanding citizen of Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

During the crucial time when the COVID-19 pandemic was developing in a complex and unpredictable manner, the sacrifice and dedication of medical staff throughout the country were widely acknowledged and admired. 

Elderly healthcare goals envisaged as VN is among fastest ageing societies
Elderly healthcare goals envisaged as VN is among fastest ageing societies
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has recently passed an elderly healthcare program figuring out elderly healthcare goals through 2030.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 17
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 17
SOCIETYicon  17/10/2020 

Vietnam enters 45th straight day without locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

Development of greenhouses threatening landscape in Da Lat
Development of greenhouses threatening landscape in Da Lat
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A rising number of greenhouses in Da Lat City and other surrounding areas is causing a headache for authorities due to the negative impacts they have on the climate and landscape of the famous tourist resort city.

Losing jobs, Saigon workers seek ways to earn a living
Losing jobs, Saigon workers seek ways to earn a living
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of workers in HCM City have lost their jobs or have had their wages reduced. 

Vietnamese guest workers to be brought home as contracts end
Vietnamese guest workers to be brought home as contracts end
SOCIETYicon  17/10/2020 

Authorities in Vietnam are planning to help guest workers whose contracts end to return home from overseas amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 16
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 16
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

NA Standing Committee’s 49th meeting wraps up

All entrants must be placed under medical surveillance for at least 28 days to contain COVID-19
All entrants must be placed under medical surveillance for at least 28 days to contain COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam chairs a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control at the Government Office, Ha Noi, October 15, 2020. Photo: VGP

Tropical low depression to hit central Vietnam October 16
Tropical low depression to hit central Vietnam October 16
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Central provinces are braced for lashing rain again, starting October 16, as a tropical low depression is forecast to strike the central coast this evening, according to the latest weather forecast bulletin.

Students, parents concerned about school toilets
Students, parents concerned about school toilets
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

School toilets have been a concern for students for many years. And not only students, but teachers and cleaners are also complaining.

Australian newswire highlights Vietnam’s success in fighting COVID-19 resurgence
Australian newswire highlights Vietnam’s success in fighting COVID-19 resurgence
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  16/10/2020 

The conversation.com reported that Europe could look to the success of countries like Vietnam as the continent is again in the grip of a COVID-19 resurgence.

Huge efforts made to deal with natural disaster consequences
Huge efforts made to deal with natural disaster consequences
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Over the past days, great efforts have been made to deal with consequences of torrential rains and floods in line with instructions of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

PM sends condolences to families of 13 dead officers and soldiers
PM sends condolences to families of 13 dead officers and soldiers
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent his deepest condolences to the families and relatives of officers and soldiers, who were buried by a landslide, on their way to Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant on a rescue mission in Thua Thien-Hue.

Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

As Vietnam is listed among three countries with the highest rate of sex ratio imbalance at birth, local authorities are making efforts to raise public awareness and tighten regulations to shorten the gap.

COVID-19: Deputy PM orders serious management of people coming from abroad
COVID-19: Deputy PM orders serious management of people coming from abroad
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on October 15 demanded serious compliance with rules on the management of people entering Vietnam so as to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Khanh Hoa’s former foreign affairs leader falsifies diplomatic note
Khanh Hoa’s former foreign affairs leader falsifies diplomatic note
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

While serving as director of Khanh Hoa Province's Foreign Affairs Department, Nguyen Quoc Tram directed his subordinates to issue a fake diplomatic note and a fake invitation letter invite Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thao and himself to visit the US.

Bodies of 13 rescue team members pulled from landslide rubble
Bodies of 13 rescue team members pulled from landslide rubble
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

As of 7:30pm on October 15, the bodies of all 13 members of a rescue team buried by a landslide in central Thua Thien Hue province’s Phong Dien district had been retrieved.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 