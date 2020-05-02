US citizen in distress on Saigon River rescued

Border guards of Ho Chi Minh City on May 2 morning rescued a US citizen in distress on the Saigon River.
The 60-year-old victim was found stranded near Khanh Hoi seaport.
After receiving first aid, he was in stable condition and brought to Cho Ray hospital for further medical check-up.
The man is residing at Tan Dinh ward and teaching English at a university in HCM City.
Relevant forces are conducting necessary legal procedures to investigate the case./.
