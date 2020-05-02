Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
US citizen in distress on Saigon River rescued

 
 
03/05/2020    09:24 GMT+7

Border guards of Ho Chi Minh City on May 2 morning rescued a US citizen in distress on the Saigon River.

US citizen in distress on Saigon River rescued hinh anh 1

The 60-year-old victim was found stranded near Khanh Hoi seaport. 

The 60-year-old male victim was found stranded near Khanh Hoi seaport.

After receiving first aid, he was in stable condition and brought to Cho Ray hospital for further medical check-up.

 

The man is residing at Tan Dinh ward and teaching English at a university in HCM City.

Relevant forces are conducting necessary legal procedures to investigate the case./.

 
 

