11/04/2020 02:45:23 (GMT +7)
US-Mexico border: Thousands of migrants expelled under coronavirus powers

 
 
11/04/2020    01:35 GMT+7

The Trump administration is using an emergency public health order to turn back irregular migrants.

The US has expelled more than 6,300 undocumented migrants on its Mexico border using emergency powers to curb coronavirus spread, officials say.

The 21 March public health measure lets officials override immigration laws, expediting removal processes.

Critics say the order is being used as an extension of strict immigration policies.

Meanwhile, the number of illegal border crossings has fallen amid travel restrictions across the region.

The emergency public health order issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) bans the entry of foreigners considered to pose a "serious danger" to the spread of communicable disease. 

The measure, initially in place for 30 days, was necessary to limit the spread of the disease in crowded places such as border patrol stations or ports of entry, said CDC Director Dr Robert R Redfield. The US has the world's highest number of confirmed infections - more than 460,000 - and nearly 16,500 deaths.

Since the CDC measure was introduced, apprehensions at the border dropped by 50%, acting CBP commissioner Mark Morgan said. Fewer than 100 people were under the agency's custody, a 97% fall from the average of 3,000.

Nearly 80% of those found at the border were being removed within hours, Mr Morgan added, saying the "overwhelming majority" were caught crossing illegally. Most were sent back to Mexico while some were returned to their home countries.

 

In recent years, most of the people trying to enter the US have come from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, usually claiming to be fleeing poverty and violence.

Combined, those countries have fewer than 700 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 32 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the disease globally. Mexico has some 3,400 confirmed cases with 194 deaths.

Those being sent back under the CDC order include children arriving at the border alone who would previously be transferred to the Department of Health and Human Services to be protected from violence and exploitation. "The disease doesn't know age," Mr Morgan said.

However, he rejected criticism that the health measure was being used as an extension of the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies. "This is not about immigration. This is about public health," he told reporters. "This is about putting forth aggressive mitigation and containment measures."

But an internal CBP document published by ProPublica website shows that access to protections such as asylum has been effectively blocked, with exceptions granted only for those able to show a "reasonably believable" fear of being tortured.

On Tuesday, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee wrote a letter to acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, who oversees border agencies, saying the government's use of the emergency public health measure was not legal.

"Contrary to existing law, individuals, families and children are now unable to sufficiently make claims for asylum, seek other forms of humanitarian protection, and, in some instances, are being expelled to countries in which they fear prosecution," it said.

The letter also said the administration appeared to have "granted itself sweeping powers to summarily expel large, unknown numbers of individuals arriving at our border". It said: "This amounts to a startling expansion of executive power under the guise of a global pandemic response."

In March, 33,937 people were caught trying to cross the border illegally, a fall of 2,577 from the previous month, according to CBP. Many countries across Latin America have shut their borders in an attempt to stop the disease. Last month, the US closed its borders with Canada and Mexico to all non-essential travel. BBC

 
 

SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A new programme dealing with gender-biased sex selection and harmful practices in Vietnam will be carried out from 2020 to 2022, the UN Population Fund and the Norwegian Government announced on April 10.

VIDEOicon  6 giờ trước 

False health advice, such as eating chicken eggs or marjoram to prevent infection, as well as fabricated information about infected and quarantined people are posted every day to garner hundreds of likes and shares. 

PHOTOSicon  7 giờ trước 

The outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic has posed severe challenges for underprivileged people nationwide, with ordinary citizens rallying to assist them and creating a number of heartfelt moments among communities across Vietnam.

SOCIETYicon  10/04/2020 

 Vietnam presents $50,000 for Myanmar’s COVID-19 fight

SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The new investments by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) through the postdoctoral study funding program is expected to improve research capabilities and the academic environment.

SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health on April 10 sent a special working group to help Hanoi fight the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese high school student has launched a fan page on Facebook to update information about the Covid-19 epidemic in Vietnam for foreigners living in the country.

SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a bailout package worth VNĐ62 trillion (US$2.66 billion) to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Drone footage shows coffins stacked in a pit in the city, as the state logs more cases than any country.

SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

An urgent announcement has been released by the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT), calling for blood donations for group O and A.

SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Many streets in Hanoi have become crowded again despite Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s instructions on social distancing for Covid-19 prevention.

VIDEOicon  12 giờ trước 

We all know the amazing work Vietnam is doing to keep COVID-19 at bay, but now many media outlets around the world are catching on, and reporting about the great strides we are making.

SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has issued a warning over scammers using fake social media accounts for profiteering related to the purchase of social insurance books in recent days.

SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Photos emerge of workers in hazmat outfits stacking coffins in a mass grave in New York City.

SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

As cases rise in Suifenhe - 1,000 miles from Beijing - people have been ordered to stay indoors.

SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

With cases increasing in tightly-packed dormitories, experts say Singapore offers a salutary lesson.

PHOTOSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 pandemic keeps people at home and the crowds off the streets, HCM City has reverted an extremely quiet atmosphere.

SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Director of the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) Bach Quoc Khanh spoke about the voluntary blood donation movement, during the COVID-19 pandemic which has deterred many from going to blood drive.

SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Parents fear that first graders may lose literacy skills and that students in higher grades may suffer from depression.

SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Tran Quang Duy always wanted to do something to help poor and migrant labourers in his hometown in the central highlands province of Kon Tum.

