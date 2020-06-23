Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
US soldier accused of planning attack on own unit

 
 
23/06/2020    13:14 GMT+7

Ethan Melzer stands accused of sending information about his US Army unit to a neo-Nazi group.

A US solider has been charged with terrorism offences for planning a deadly ambush on his unit by sending information to a neo-Nazi group.

Ethan Melzer, 22, stands accused of sending sensitive details about his unit to the Order of the Nine Angles.

The US Department of Justice calls it an "occult-based neo-Nazi and racially motivated violent extremist group".

He was allegedly planning for information to be passed to jihadists, who would then carry out an attack.

His plan was thwarted late last month by the FBI and the US army. He was arrested on 10 June. 

Private Melzer has been charged with conspiring and attempting to murder US nationals, conspiring and attempting to murder military service members, providing and attempting to provide material support to terrorists, and conspiring to murder and maim in a foreign country.

Private Melzer enlisted in the US Army in December 2018 and began his active service in June 2019.

 

"As alleged, Ethan Melzer, a private in the US Army, was the enemy within," said Audrey Strauss, acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, in a statement.

"Melzer allegedly attempted to orchestrate a murderous ambush on his own unit by unlawfully revealing its location, strength, and armaments to a neo-Nazi, anarchist, white supremacist group."

He is accused of planning to provide information intended to be conveyed to jihadist terrorists, she added. He allegedly exchanged communications regarding passing information about an anticipated deployment of his unit to a purported member of al-Qaeda.

Members of the Order of Nine Angles, also known as O9A, have expressed admiration for both Nazis, such as Adolf Hitler, and Islamic jihadists, such as Osama Bin Laden, the statement said.

"Melzer declared himself to be a traitor against the United States, and described his own conduct as tantamount to treason. We agree," said FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr.

"He turned his back on his county and his unit while aligning himself with members of the neo-Nazi group ONA. Today, he is in custody and facing a lifetime of service - behind bars - which is appropriate given the severity of the conduct we allege today."

UK anti-racism campaigners Hope Not Hate used its annual State of Hate report to call for the Order of Nine Angles to be banned. BBC

 
 

Two Taiwanese prosecuted for trafficking 600 kilos of meth
Two Taiwanese prosecuted for trafficking 600 kilos of meth
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Procuracy has launched criminal proceedings against two Taiwanese drug traffickers.

Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze
Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Foreign tech workers, non-agricultural seasonal helpers, au pairs and executives will be affected.

COVID-19: British pilot to be discharged from hospital
COVID-19: British pilot to be discharged from hospital
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot with Vietnam Airlines named Stephen Cameron, is expected to be discharged from hospital and return to his homeland in the UK soon, doctors at Cho Ray Hospital have said.

Da Nang university students win first prize at investor-style pitch competition
Da Nang university students win first prize at investor-style pitch competition
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The student team of Da Nang University of Technology won first prize in the 2nd annual investor-style pitch competition, Maker to Entrepreneur: Venture Demo Day, held on Monday (June 22) at the American Center in HCM City.

Seattle to end police-free protest zone after shootings
Seattle to end police-free protest zone after shootings
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Mayor Jenny Durkan says the violence is "increasingly difficult" for businesses and residents.

PM orders recent hikes in household electricity bill under scrutiny
PM orders recent hikes in household electricity bill under scrutiny
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Electricity of Vietnam to review recent hikes in household electricity bill, stressing that mistakes that affect people’s rights must be avoided and violations, if any, must be strictly handled.

More than 355 people isolated to contain diphtheria
More than 355 people isolated to contain diphtheria
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Hundreds of people have been isolated after an outbreak of diphtheria.

Dong Thap Province keen on switching to efficient irrigation
Dong Thap Province keen on switching to efficient irrigation
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Dong Thap has encouraged farmers and farming companies to improve the efficiency of their irrigation to increase yields and reduces costs.

HCM City to focus on major transport projects, less urgent to get short shrift
HCM City to focus on major transport projects, less urgent to get short shrift
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The city will focus on major transport projects that help ease traffic gridlock and scrap less urgent ones since resources are limited, the HCM City government has said.

Zero-dong supermarket opened in Thang Long industrial zone to help COVID-19-affected workers
Zero-dong supermarket opened in Thang Long industrial zone to help COVID-19-affected workers
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A zero-dong supermarket was opened on Saturday to support 1,500 workers of the Thang Long Industrial Zone in Hanoi who have been financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Landslides threatens Can Tho residents
Landslides threatens Can Tho residents
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Erosion along the riverbank of Tra Noc River in Can Tho City's Binh Thuy District has caused damage to local households, according to the city's steering committee for disaster prevention and search and rescue.

No community infections recorded in Vietnam for 67 days
No community infections recorded in Vietnam for 67 days
SOCIETYicon  22/06/2020 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases overnight, making it the 67th straight day without any community infections as of 6am on June 22, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Dien Bien: Man kills himself after stabbing couple to death over debt
Dien Bien: Man kills himself after stabbing couple to death over debt
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Three people died on Saturday morning in Tuan Giao Town in the northern province of Dien Bien after a conflict allegedly caused by debts of more than VND1.5 billion (US$64,460).

British pilot keen to return home through early hospital release
British pilot keen to return home through early hospital release
SOCIETYicon  22/06/2020 

Vietnam’s most severe novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patient, a British pilot known as patient 91, continued on the pathway towards a miraculous recovery after undergoing three months of treatment

Two Vietnamese youths to meet with ASEAN leaders at upcoming summit
Two Vietnamese youths to meet with ASEAN leaders at upcoming summit
SOCIETYicon  22/06/2020 

Two young Vietnamese representatives, Nguyen Phuong Thao and Le Anh Tien, will join 18 peers from other ASEAN countries to meet with ASEAN leaders at this week’s 36th ASEAN Summit.

Da Nang students finish runner-up at int’l architecture competition
Da Nang students finish runner-up at int’l architecture competition
SOCIETYicon  22/06/2020 

A group comprised of four students from Da Nang were awarded the runner-up title at the UrbanactionsHK competition which recently concluded in Hong Kong (China).

Drones used in rice farming in central Vietnam
Drones used in rice farming in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  22/06/2020 

The central province of Quang Nam and the Loc Troi Group have launched the use of drones in agriculture production – the first step in boosting hi-tech farming and joining the global farm produce supply chain in the near future.

Bird’s eye view of Hanoi’s half-built elevated ring road No. 2
Bird’s eye view of Hanoi’s half-built elevated ring road No. 2
PHOTOSicon  22/06/2020 

The ring road is expected to reduce traffic congestion in the capital city.

Heat wave sends temperature up to 42 degrees C in northern, central regions
Heat wave sends temperature up to 42 degrees C in northern, central regions
SOCIETYicon  22/06/2020 

A new heat wave is forecast to hit the northern and central regions from June 22 – 24 and could push the temperature up to 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 degree Fahrenheit) in some areas.

Coronavirus: Brazil becomes second country to pass 50,000 deaths
Coronavirus: Brazil becomes second country to pass 50,000 deaths
SOCIETYicon  22/06/2020 

Growing political unrest adds to Brazil's woes, days after it confirmed more than 1m Covid-19 cases.

