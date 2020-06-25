Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
USAID awards follow-on grant to Fulbright University Vietnam

 
 
26/06/2020    11:08 GMT+7

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded a $4.65 million grant to Fulbright University Vietnam (FUV).

A $4.65 million grant from USAID will grow Fulbright University Vietnam, not only in institutional development, but also in international recognition. — Photo fulbright.edu.vn

The new two-year assistance grant follows a successful USAID grant of $7.2 million from 2017 to 2020.

While previous US government support from USAID and the State Department helped FUV build its initial foundations, from establishing its institutional governance structure to developing its academic programme, and providing financial assistance to incoming students, the new grant will support investments that advance the university’s goal of international accreditation. 

USAID will also help FUV develop executive education and other programmes so the university may begin serving the country’s professional community and labour force. Additionally, the grant will support FUV’s efforts to develop shared value partnerships with Vietnam’s technology, manufacturing, and service industry sectors.

 

Ambassador Kritenbrink said: “I am proud of all that we have accomplished together and I am confident that the coming two years of this USAID-FUV partnership are going to deliver long-term impact to this university and benefits to Vietnam. Fulbright University Vietnam holds a special place in our bilateral relationship and I am honoured to be here with you today to recommit the United States to supporting this important institution and cornerstone of our people-to-people ties. Because we know: as trusted partners, we prosper together.”

Dam Bich Thuy, President of Fulbright University Vietnam, said: “We are grateful to continue receiving support from USAID to grow Fulbright University Vietnam, not only in institutional development, but also in gaining international recognition.”

With this grant, FUV will continue to lead the way in building a rich and innovative teaching and learning environment in Vietnam, for Vietnamese students, Thuy said.  VNS

The Ministry of Education and Training is to implement the Vietnam National Qualifications Framework (VQF).

 
 

Other News

VIETNAM & WORLDicon  1 giờ trước 

The Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese held a ceremony on June 24 to introduce a new Vietnamese textbook entitled “Xin Chao Viet Nam” designed for overseas Vietnamese and foreigners who wish to learn the Vietnamese language.

SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Street vendors will be allowed to use sections of roads and pavements if they receive permission and pay fees for their business activities under a HCM City draft decision on road and pavement management.

SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things in people’s lives. One of the big changes is the working method. Instead of going to the office, many people are now working from home. 

SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Many pedestrian bridges and underground passages in Hanoi are largely unused due to their inconvenience and safety concerns, according to baotintuc.vn.

PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

Many free drinking water taps are being put on Hanoi streets, partially helping to ease the city’s on-going blazing hot weather.

SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Children's Heart Centre under the National Paediatrics Hospital has successfully treated a 15-hour-old newborn in Hanoi with a congenital heart defect.

SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Despite enduring harsh conditions, combined with the recent spell of extremely hot weather, workers in My Dong metal casting village, Hai Phong have been attentively working to produce mechanical products for the local market.

SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Doctors from the Hanoi Oncology Hospital have successfully removed a "huge" breast cancer tumour measuring up to 15cm in diameter, saving the life of a 73-year-old woman in Hanoi.

SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Two electricity officials in the central province of Quang Binh have been suspended following a case in which a local family was reported for an abnormally high electricity bill.

SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has proposed listing private tutoring as a conditional business field, but experts think this will not be a good solution.

SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Ninety–one strikes occurred in Vietnam in the first five months of this year, mostly due to stagnant production – a major negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on enterprises and workers.

SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Seven loggers involved in a massive deforestation case in the central highlands province of Gia Lai in early June have been arrested, Kbang District Police announced on Wednesday. 

SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The World Bank Group and the Australian Government have agreed to extend their strategic partnership in Vietnam with a commitment of a further AUD5 million (US$3.43 million) to support Vietnam’s economic recovery

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

High guard against COVID-19 should remain to ensure public health: PM

SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A global economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic might put Vietnam’s economy at stake due to its strong dependence on partner countries and the international trade environment.

SOCIETYicon  25/06/2020 

An Irish man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found dead inside a lorry in Essex, the UK last October.

SOCIETYicon  25/06/2020 

The University of Economics – Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) has been ranked among the world’s Top 25 performing universities in income from continuous professional development, which concerns the level of knowledge transfer, by U-Multirank.

SOCIETYicon  25/06/2020 

Seven students in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai have won scholarships worth over VND20 billion (US$863,000) to universities in the US and Australia.

SOCIETYicon  25/06/2020 

It comes as a US university predicts 180,000 US deaths from the virus by October.

VIDEOicon  25/06/2020 

As kids living on the outskirts of HCM City have few playgrounds to have fun in, the city’s Youth Union decided to build them some. 

