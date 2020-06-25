USAID awards follow-on grant to Fulbright University Vietnam

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded a $4.65 million grant to Fulbright University Vietnam (FUV).

A $4.65 million grant from USAID will grow Fulbright University Vietnam, not only in institutional development, but also in international recognition. — Photo fulbright.edu.vn

The new two-year assistance grant follows a successful USAID grant of $7.2 million from 2017 to 2020.

While previous US government support from USAID and the State Department helped FUV build its initial foundations, from establishing its institutional governance structure to developing its academic programme, and providing financial assistance to incoming students, the new grant will support investments that advance the university’s goal of international accreditation.

USAID will also help FUV develop executive education and other programmes so the university may begin serving the country’s professional community and labour force. Additionally, the grant will support FUV’s efforts to develop shared value partnerships with Vietnam’s technology, manufacturing, and service industry sectors.

Ambassador Kritenbrink said: “I am proud of all that we have accomplished together and I am confident that the coming two years of this USAID-FUV partnership are going to deliver long-term impact to this university and benefits to Vietnam. Fulbright University Vietnam holds a special place in our bilateral relationship and I am honoured to be here with you today to recommit the United States to supporting this important institution and cornerstone of our people-to-people ties. Because we know: as trusted partners, we prosper together.”

Dam Bich Thuy, President of Fulbright University Vietnam, said: “We are grateful to continue receiving support from USAID to grow Fulbright University Vietnam, not only in institutional development, but also in gaining international recognition.”

With this grant, FUV will continue to lead the way in building a rich and innovative teaching and learning environment in Vietnam, for Vietnamese students, Thuy said. VNS