27/10/2020 08:43:44 (GMT +7)
$1.13 billion poured into HCM City's anti-flooding projects in four years

27/10/2020    08:36 GMT+7

A total of VND26 trillion ($1.13 billion) has been used for HCM City’s anti-flooding projects in the 2016-2020 period, according to the municipal Department of Construction.

Of the sum, VND7 trillion (USD304.34 million) is from the state budget, while the remainder is from other sources.

HCM City faces severe flooding.

 


The department reported that in the first nine months of this year, despite having fewer rainy days, the city’s total average rainfall was 33% higher than the same period of last year. Up to 35 streets were flooded, up 18 on-year.

The city saw 36 days with the rainfall of over 50 mmm, up 140% on-year. On August 6, the HCM City’s rainfall measured in Mac Dinh Chi Street area was up to 212 mm, the highest since earlier this year. Meanwhile, the highest rainfall of the city last year was 123.7 mm measured in Nguyen Huu Canh Street area.

Many streets in the city, including Nguyen Van Khoi, Phan Van Hon, Nguyen Huu Canh, Phan Huu Ich and To Ngoc Van are often flooded.

During the January-September phase, HCM City witnessed only four days of severe inundation by flood tides, down four days against the same period of last year.

The Department of Construction has prioritised repairing and dredging drainage systems in areas which are usually flooded.

Earlier, municipal Department of Construction Deputy Director Huynh Thanh Khiet said that HCM City will vow to deal with the inundation in city centre areas in 2021.

Many key works in HCM City, including a VND10 trillion (USD434.78 million) anti-flooding project, are expected to be finished this year. The project with roughly 79% of the total work completed is aimed to control flooding for around 6.5 million people who live near Saigon River and some of the city inner districts. Dtinews

Quoc Anh

HCM City to charge fee for sewerage to reduce flooding

HCM City to charge fee for sewerage to reduce flooding

HCM City Department of Construction has proposed to collect fees on discharged water in an effort to deal with the severe flooding problem in the area.

 
 

.
Dau Thi Lien tried to find something usable in the rubble, but there wasn't much left except for some books, clothes and a table and some chairs, all covered in mud.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presided over a teleconference with local leaders to discuss preparations for Storm Molave, the ninth storm to hit Viet Nam this year.

Continuous flooding in the past half month has caused huge damage to the transport system in the central province of Quang Binh. Many roads were eroded, seriously affecting transport in the central coastal locality.

Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in Việt Nam on Sunday evening, all Vietnamese citizens, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Six projects that would ease traffic congestion in the gateway area to Tan Son Nhat International Airports, with total investment capital of VND7 trillion, remain unimplemented because of site clearance problems.

Vietnam’s recent efforts to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic and the determination to pioneer the digital transformation in the educational sector have been praised by international organizations and Harvard University professors.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Saturday underlined the urgent need to get life back to normal for people in flood-hit areas in the central region.

A tropical storm called Molave has formed in the East Sea, and is moving in northwest direction at a speed of 20 km per hour and is anticipated to gain strength within the next few days.

Painstakingly preparing for the formation of a new city temporarily named Thu Duc, the HCMC authorities are trying to gather feedback on it from city dwellers.

Vietnam had no new cases of COVID-19 to report as of 6 a.m on October 25, entering the 53rd consecutive day without any new infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Hanoi and HCM City are willing to use urban railways once they are put into operation, according to a survey conducted by the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) of more than 6,000 residents in the two big cities.

People nationwide have offered support to residents of the flood-stricken central region in recent days, their hearts touched by the plight of thousands of their compatriots.

According to local reports, the country needs almost 45,242 teachers in public preschools in the academic year 2019-2020.

The 22nd Party Congress of Da Nang city concluded on October 22 after three days of sitting, with the issuance of a resolution targeting the comprehensive development of the city over the next five years.

Soldiers of Military Zone 4 found the bodies of two workers buried in a landslide at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in Phong Dien District, the central province of Thua Thien - Hue on Friday.

The number of foreign investment projects in Vietnam's education sector have increased by 321 compared to five years ago, the registered capital has also increased by over US$3.5 billion.

