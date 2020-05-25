Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
$43.47-million Hanoi 600 bus stop shelter project proposed

 
 
26/05/2020    14:44 GMT+7

Up to 600 bus stop shelters are expected to be built in Hanoi with a total investment capital of VND1 trillion (USD43.47 million).

The Hanoi Department of Transport has proposed a feasibility study for bus stop shelters to be presented to the municipal people’s committee and the Department of Planning and Investment for consideration.

 

 A bus stop shelter in Hanoi


According to the Department of Transport, Hanoi’s inner-city areas have 1,078 bus stops, but only 365 among those have the shelter, affecting the urban look and the bus service quality.

Under the project, Hanoi will have 600 new bus stop shelters with 330 existing upgraded and the remainder built.

Any selected investor will have to be fully responsible for the project's whole investment capital. In return, the investor can install 25 touch screens connected to wifi for real-time bus tracking and advertising at a number of bus stop shelters to cover costs.

The investor will be allowed to install 1,200 advertising boards on the median strips wider than two metres on local streets.

The project will be implemented in Ba Dinh, Hai Ba Trung, Long Bien, Thanh Xuan, Hoan Kiem, Tay Ho, Bac Tu Liem, Nam Tu Liem, Cau Giay, Hoang Mai, Dong Da and Ha Dong districts. Dtinews

 
 

.
The Dong Nai investigative police agency has decided to prosecute and temporarily detain Ha Duy Hai, director of Ha Hai Nga construction firm, for his alleged responsibility in a wall collapse that killed 10 people and injured 14 others 11 days ago.

A student has been killed and 12 others were injured after a large tree fell on them at a secondary school in HCM City’s District 3 on Tuesday morning.

Three workers died and many others were injured after a scaffolding cable snapped at a hydro-power plant project in Kon Tom Province on May 25.

An online contest on tobacco harm prevention was launched across Việt Nam from now till May 31 to celebrate the World No Tobacco Day (May 31) and the National No Tobacco Week 2020 (May 25-31).

An information campaign on the dangers of smoking and smoking in public is being carried out at eight bus and ferry stations in HCM City from May 2020 to June 2021 on the occasion of the World Smoke-Free Day on May 31.

HCMC quarantines 303 people from Europe
 

Jogging in a Madrid park, having a Czech beer, taking a Greek ferry - Europe is opening up more.

The HCM City Department of Home Affairs has submitted a plan to the People's Committee on the merger of three districts and 19 wards in the eastern side of the city.

Foreign visitors to Spain will no longer have to undergo a two-week quarantine from 1 July, the government has announced.

Coffee farms in Kon Tum Province are producing higher yields from new coffee trees and older trees grafter with young shoots. 

Hundreds of Vietnamese youngsters across the country took part in the online UN75 Youth Forum on Sunday to discuss what they want in the future, a key theme of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The heavy rain on an early morning in April could not stop Dinh Thi Thao and her friends starting their rounds of small houses on the outskirts of Hanoi.

A 34-year-old man with childlike appearance is a the successful investors in tourism in Ly Son District, Quang Ngai Province.

Many pre-school teachers in HCM City’s private schools have found themselves ineligible for the support package the city has allocated to help those hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanoi’s Transport Department has agreed with a proposal of building eight underground parking lots in Ba Dinh District.

A new coastal road will be built between Hoang Hoa-Sam Son and Quang Xuong-Tinh Gia in the central province of Thanh Hoa under a public-private partnership.

The southern region is entering the peak harvest season for many fruits like durian, mango, rambutan, avocado, mangosteen, and jackfruit, but farmers are suffering from poor harvests.

The US news website Politico has ranked Vietnam the best performer worldwide in the fight against COVID-19.

During the war, young people showed their undying love for the Fatherland, and were ready to sacrifice their lives for national independence. Nowadays, young people have found another way to show their love in small ways.

A vast stretch of coast is lashed by torrential rain and huge swells, causing widespread damage.

