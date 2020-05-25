$43.47-million Hanoi 600 bus stop shelter project proposed

Up to 600 bus stop shelters are expected to be built in Hanoi with a total investment capital of VND1 trillion (USD43.47 million).

The Hanoi Department of Transport has proposed a feasibility study for bus stop shelters to be presented to the municipal people’s committee and the Department of Planning and Investment for consideration.

A bus stop shelter in Hanoi



According to the Department of Transport, Hanoi’s inner-city areas have 1,078 bus stops, but only 365 among those have the shelter, affecting the urban look and the bus service quality.



Under the project, Hanoi will have 600 new bus stop shelters with 330 existing upgraded and the remainder built.



Any selected investor will have to be fully responsible for the project's whole investment capital. In return, the investor can install 25 touch screens connected to wifi for real-time bus tracking and advertising at a number of bus stop shelters to cover costs.



The investor will be allowed to install 1,200 advertising boards on the median strips wider than two metres on local streets.



The project will be implemented in Ba Dinh, Hai Ba Trung, Long Bien, Thanh Xuan, Hoan Kiem, Tay Ho, Bac Tu Liem, Nam Tu Liem, Cau Giay, Hoang Mai, Dong Da and Ha Dong districts. Dtinews