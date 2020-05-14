VEC deputy general director arrested

Le Quang Hao, deputy general director of VEC and head of the inspection team of the Danang-Quang Ngai Expressway – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF PUBLIC SECURITY

Hao, who headed the inspection team of a 65-kilometer section of the expressway, was arrested by the Ministry of Public Security’s investigative police department for violating construction law, leading to serious consequences, according to Thanh Nien newspaper.

He is accused of failing to follow procedures, standards and design requirements while overseeing the inspection of the project, which resulted in poor quality work.

Police also arrested 14 others involved in the case: Nguyen Tien Thanh, former director of the project’s management board; several other members of the board; and the staff of related companies.

Large cracks and potholes have appeared on the expressway, which connects Danang City, Quang Nam Province and Quang Ngai Province, since it was put into operation in September 2018.

The Ministry of Public Security noted that all components of the expressway, from the foundation and basement to the surface do not meet technical standards or design requirements.

Construction of the expressway, the first in the country’s central region, started in 2013, with total investment of over VND34.5 trillion (US$1.4 billion). SGT