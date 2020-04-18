Vietnam Airlines brings home 50 stranded Italians due to COVID-19

Relevant Vietnamese agencies in collaboration with the Italian embassy in Hanoi and Italia’s ENI company brought 50 Italian citizens stranded in Vietnam due to the coronavirus to their home country on a Vietnam Airlines aircraft on April 17.

The aircraft also transported medical supplies as gifts of the government and people of Vietnam to their Italian counterparts, to help them combat the COVID-19 pandemic which is ravaging the South European country.

The flight showed the Vietnamese government’s effort in creating favorable conditions for foreign diplomatic missions in Vietnam to protect citizens and support the international community in the fight against COVID-19.

The Prime Minister recently asked relevant Vietnamese agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy and Vietnam Airlines to bring home some Vietnamese students and citizens badly affected by the pandemic in Italy.

The Vietnam Airlines aircraft landed at Da Nang International Airport on April 18. All passengers underwent medical examinations and were placed in quarantine according to regulations. VOV

