08/04/2020 17:00:09 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnam Airlines repatriates EU citizens, carries medical support to Europe

 
 
08/04/2020    16:43 GMT+7

Vietnam Airlines operated two special flights carrying EU citizens and Vietnam’s medical support for five European nations to Germany on April 6 and 8.

Vietnam Airlines repatriates EU citizens, carries medical support to Europe hinh anh 1

A plane of Vietnam Airlines 

The national flag carrier said on April 8 that the flights were sponsored by the German Government and conducted by the German Federal Foreign Office in coordination with the airline.

The flights, using Boeing 787-10, departed from Vietnam for Frankfurt on the mornings of April 6 and 8. They carried a total nearly 600 passengers, all EU citizens.

The flight on April 8 also carried medical supplies from Vietnam for the governments and people of Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the UK in the fight against COVID-19, the airline said.

It added that the handling of passengers and goods closely followed regulations on disease prevention and control, and all passengers were requested to wear face masks throughout the duration of the flights.

The aircraft were empty when they returned to Vietnam and were disinfected after landing.

 

Vietnam Airlines noted the flights were important to European nationals stranded in Vietnam since all regular flights from the Southeast Asian nation to international destinations have been suspended.

By repatriating the passengers and carrying medical supplies, they also helped strengthen diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the European countries, and enhanced coordination in the COVID-19 fight, the firm added.

Earlier, Vietnam Airlines also carried donations of medical supplies to Laos and Cambodia./.VNA

Vietnam Airlines expects VND50trn losses

Vietnam Airlines will lose some VND50trn (USD2.1bn) in revenues while 10,000 staff are without work due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Vietnam Airlines increases cargo transport to ensure trade

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has committed to intensifying the operation of freight flights, both domestically and internationally, amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

.
Hanoi earmarks $28.2m for the poor amid COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Hanoi will earmark VND650 billion (US$28.2 million) to help poor and other social beneficiaries via the local branch of Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP), amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic
PHOTOSicon  2 giờ trước 

The North-South trains are currently the most optimal means for many passengers when they need to travel in the context of coaches and taxis are not operating and the aircraft is operating only in limited time slot.

Worshipping places in Hanoi deserted due to COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  4 giờ trước 

Worshipping places in Hanoi have turned empty as Hanoians are practising physical distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

VN has two new COVID-19 cases, totaling 251
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Health Ministry confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in early morning April 8, taking the total number to 251.

Deprived Hanoians receive daily foods to survive COVID-19 time
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

While the Government’s relief package has yet to be disbursed, a group of benefactors have joined forces to offer free goods including rice, instant noodles, eggs, sausages and vegetables, to underprivileged people throughout Hanoi.

The great face mask debate rages
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A face mask, by definition, is used to cover the nose and mouth, but there's more than a face under the mask.

Solutions needed to support COVID-19-affected labourers
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Bui Sy Loi, vice chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs talks about solutions to support labourers after many enterprises have declared bankruptcy or been temporarily suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blood donation in dire need
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) is appealing to people with blood types O and A to make donations, as its blood reserves are now only sufficient to cover one week.

Will VND1-1.5 million help people with basic needs during COVID-19?
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Giving every citizen VND1-1.5 million, which will be disbursed three times, to help cover basic needs is one of the initiatives that could help Vietnamese people overcome current difficulties.

Four new cases of COVID-19 take total to 249
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced four new cases of COVID-19 on April 7, bringing the total cases in the country to 249 as of 18:00 of April 7.

Coronavirus: New York reports highest single-day virus death toll
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Governor Cuomo reports rising deaths as the state faces questions over a Rikers prison death.

Streets of Hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The normally-bustling streets of Hanoi have been replaced by quiet spaces as social distancing policy takes effect across the capital.

Coronavirus: China reports no Covid-19 deaths for first time
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

For the first time since January, China reports no coronavirus-related deaths.

Coronavirus: Paris bans daytime outdoor exercise
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

From Wednesday, exercise outside in the French capital is forbidden between 10:00 and 19:00.

Restaurant owners offer free meals to poor people
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

After closing their restaurant due to Covid-19, a couple in HCM City have offered free meals for low-income people in the area.

Latest covid-19 news in Vietnam and Southeast Asia on April 7 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

COVID-19: British patient in critical condition, needs ECMO therapy

How the coronavirus led to the highest-ever spike in US gun sales
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

More than 2m guns were purchased in March and the FBI conducted 3.7m background checks.

Hydroxychloroquine: India agrees to release unproven 'corona drug'
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

India has said it will release hydroxychloroquine hours after the US president spoke of "retaliation".

Hanoians strictly abide to physical distancing
PHOTOSicon  07/04/2020 

Physical distancing is what Hanoians are practicing to show patriotism and joint efforts to prevent COVID-19 epidemic from spreading.

Coronavirus and chloroquine: Is there evidence it works?
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Some world leaders are keen on chloroquine anti-malarial drugs to treat Covid-19 - what's the evidence?

