Vietnam Airlines repatriates EU citizens, carries medical support to Europe

Vietnam Airlines operated two special flights carrying EU citizens and Vietnam’s medical support for five European nations to Germany on April 6 and 8.

A plane of Vietnam Airlines

The national flag carrier said on April 8 that the flights were sponsored by the German Government and conducted by the German Federal Foreign Office in coordination with the airline.

The flights, using Boeing 787-10, departed from Vietnam for Frankfurt on the mornings of April 6 and 8. They carried a total nearly 600 passengers, all EU citizens.

The flight on April 8 also carried medical supplies from Vietnam for the governments and people of Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the UK in the fight against COVID-19, the airline said.

It added that the handling of passengers and goods closely followed regulations on disease prevention and control, and all passengers were requested to wear face masks throughout the duration of the flights.

The aircraft were empty when they returned to Vietnam and were disinfected after landing.

Vietnam Airlines noted the flights were important to European nationals stranded in Vietnam since all regular flights from the Southeast Asian nation to international destinations have been suspended.

By repatriating the passengers and carrying medical supplies, they also helped strengthen diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the European countries, and enhanced coordination in the COVID-19 fight, the firm added.

Earlier, Vietnam Airlines also carried donations of medical supplies to Laos and Cambodia./.VNA

